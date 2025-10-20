MENAFN - Pressat) ReBound cuts carbon emissions per parcel by 23% during Peak season

ReBound Returns has reported a 23% fall in average carbon emissions per parcel during the 2023-24 Peak season, compared with the same period in 2022, as retailers across Europe strive to improve sustainability amidst booming Black Friday sales and returns.

The omnichannel returns specialist, which handles millions of parcels every Peak season, attributed the drop to targeted sustainability measures including greener transport options, improved route planning and fuller truck loads.

ReBound's efforts mean over a quarter of goods now travel by rail, a switch that can cut emissions per shipment by up to 89%. The company has also expanded its use of fully electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside HVO - a renewable diesel made from 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil or animal fats - which produces up to 89% fewer emissions per kilometre than standard diesel.

Further reductions have been achieved by maximising truck capacity, lowering emissions per parcel. Any remaining footprint can then be offset through ReBound's carbon compensation programme.

Sustainable return management is a draw for customers, with over 70% stating it was important to them that that returns are handled in an environmentally friendly way (ReBound Returns survey of 400 UK retail consumers May 2025).

Emily McGill, Sustainability Communications Manager at ReBound, said:“Returns are an inevitable part of retail, particularly after the Golden Quarter, but they don't have to come with a heavy carbon cost. We're proud that our work is making a tangible difference in reducing emissions during the most demanding period of the year. The retail sector has a unique opportunity to tackle a growing environmental challenge by optimising the management of product returns, and we hope that the wider industry will join the charge.”

ReBound manages more than 100 million return transactions annually for some of the world's best-known brands. Its technology and logistics network give retailers visibility and control over every stage of the returns process, supporting more circular and sustainable operations.

