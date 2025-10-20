Altimmune To Present Phase 2B IMPACT Data On Pemvidutide In MASH In Late-Breaking Oral Podium Presentation And Late-Breaking Poster At AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oral presentation to highlight 24-week efficacy and safety data

Poster to feature results of AI-based analyses of liver fibrosis reduction

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that 24-week data from its Phase 2b IMPACT trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) will be presented in late-breaking oral and poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2025, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in Washington, D.C., November 7–11, 2025.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation Details



Abstract Title: Reduction of Liver Fibrosis by AI-Based Digital Pathology Analysis: Results from the Pemvidutide Phase 2 IMPACT Trial

Session: Saturday Late-Breaking Posters (publication number 5025)

Date/Time: The presenter will present/take questions during Poster Session II on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET. The poster will be on display throughout The Liver Meeting® Presenter: Dr. Julio Gutierrez, Transplant Hepatologist at the Scripps Organ and Cell Transplant Program and Senior Medical Director at Altimmune

Oral Presentation Details



Abstract Title: A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Pemvidutide in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts Parallel Session 3 (publication number 5001)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11:45 a.m. ET Presenter: Dr. Mazen Noureddin, Professor of Medicine at the Houston Methodist Hospital and Co-Chairman of the Board for Summit and Pinnacle Clinical Research

The AASLD late-breaking presentations will focus on the recent IMPACT Phase 2b readout of the 24-week data. In addition, Altimmune expects to announce 48-week data in Q4 2025.

A copy of the presentation and poster will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About the Phase 2b IMPACT Study

The IMPACT (NCT05989711 ) trial enrolled 212 participants with biopsy-confirmed MASH and fibrosis stages F2/F3 with and without diabetes randomized 1:2:2 to receive weekly subcutaneous pemvidutide doses at either 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, or placebo for 24 weeks. Key efficacy endpoints were MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, or fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints included weight loss and non-invasive tests of fibrosis. Participants will receive a total of 48 weeks of treatment, and a final readout is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD). The combined activation of GLP-1 and glucagon receptors results in appetite suppression, weight loss, and direct effects on the liver, including reductions in liver fat, inflammation and fibrosis. The FDA granted Fast Track designations to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH and AUD, both areas of significant unmet medical need. The 48-week readout from the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial is expected in Q4 2025. Phase 2 trials in AUD (RECLAIM) and ALD (RESTORE) were initiated in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively and are currently ongoing.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit .

