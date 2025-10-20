Quicktopups: Global Digital Recharge Platform Launches In Pakistan To Broaden Access To Online Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powering digital play across the world, QuickTopups enters Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karachi, September 18th, 2025. QuickTopUps has officially launched in Pakistan as a one-stop platform for gaming top-ups and digital vouchers. The service arrives at a time when demand for seamless digital entertainment is rising rapidly among Gen Alpha, and Gen Z. addresses a critical gap in the market and sets the foundation for broad adoption by offering secure, instant, and localized transactions

As part of its launch, has partnered with leading financial Institutions in Pakistan such Askari Bank and Easypaisa, to allow direct voucher and top-up purchases, and to ensure that millions of users can enjoy simple and reliable digital transactions. These collaborations mark an important step in establishing as a trusted global player in Pakistan's fast-growing digital economy.

Already a leading global platform for digital recharges and entertainment access, is now accelerating its expansion across the MENAP region, recognizing its immense untapped potential. The company's MENAP strategy began with a successful launch in Pakistan, one of the region's fastest-growing digital markets and is rapidly advancing toward key markets like Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. With the MENA gaming sector on a steep growth trajectory and Saudi Arabia emerging as a powerhouse in the global gaming economy, is investing in localized payment solutions and an Arabic-first user experience to serve this next wave of digital consumers.

Strategic partnerships with regional wallets, telecom providers, and e-commerce platforms will support this expansion and strengthen presence in new markets.

The company's global vision is to democratize access to digital entertainment by making vouchers affordable and secure for users worldwide. seeks to establish a borderless ecosystem where gaming and entertainment credits can be purchased instantly across regions. By uniting fintech innovation with digital entertainment, is developing its role as an emerging global player.

The future roadmap includes an expanded portfolio covering leading gaming titles, streaming services, and subscription platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, PUBG, Free Fire, Netflix, and Spotify. The company is also pursuing deeper integration with fintech ecosystems, including wallets, neobanks, and Islamic fintech, while developing a loyalty and rewards program for frequent users. In addition, exploratory work is underway to incorporate blockchain-based payment solutions that can enhance borderless transactions.

is a global platform providing secure, instant, and affordable digital top-ups and entertainment vouchers. The company bridges fintech and digital entertainment to deliver a seamless experience for users across markets.

