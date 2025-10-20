403
Dutch government to investigate child safety risks on Roblox
(MENAFN) The Dutch government plans to launch an investigation into potential child safety and security risks linked to the online gaming platform Roblox, following similar assessments of TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, according to reports on Monday.
Outgoing State Secretary Eddie van Marum said that while digital platforms can offer children valuable opportunities for connection, recreation, and learning, they also expose them to significant dangers. “Online learning, relaxation, and connecting are very valuable for children, but there is also a downside: bullying, shocking images, unwanted contact, and health problems due to too much screen time,” she said.
Officials will carry out a Children’s Rights Impact Assessment, a process designed to evaluate how online environments influence the safety, rights, and well-being of minors.
Roblox has recently come under growing global scrutiny. In the United States, both regulators and parents have filed lawsuits alleging that the company failed to adequately protect children from online exploitation and sexual abuse.
Although Roblox has rolled out new safety measures — including facial recognition for age verification and broader parental controls — experts warn that these systems can be easily circumvented, with minors often using false ages or borrowed facial scans to gain access to restricted features.
A company representative stated that Roblox enforces strict rules against harmful behavior and inappropriate content. “If we notice these rules being violated, we issue a warning, block an account, or shut it down completely,” the spokesperson said, noting that users are also able to report abuse directly within the platform.
Van Marum emphasized the shared responsibility between government, parents, and tech companies in safeguarding minors. “And we must help children and parents use these services responsibly,” she added.
