Hedgie Bartol Joins Alpha Vision As Vice President Of Retail Business Development, Elevating AI-Powered Safety And Security For Retailers

Sunnyvale, CA - October 17, 2025 - Alpha Vision, a leader in AI-powered physical security and video intelligence, proudly announces the appointment of Hedgie Bartol-LPQ, LPC as Vice President of Retail Business Development, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping the retail sector elevate safety, efficiency, and intelligence through advanced AI solutions.

A Proven Retail Security Leader

With nearly three decades in the physical security industry, Bartol has built an exceptional career advancing innovation at the intersection of technology and retail safety. He most recently served as Vice President of Business Development at Indyme Solutions, where he led large-scale retail engagement strategies to improve store safety, shrink reduction, and in-store analytics.

Before that, as Senior Director of Retail Business Development at Auror, he worked alongside law enforcement and major retailers to combat Organized Retail Crime (ORC) through intelligence-sharing platforms. His decade-long tenure at Axis Communications solidified his role as one of the industry's most respected voices in retail technology-leading national retail programs that reshaped how loss prevention and security teams use connected video systems to deter crime.

“Hedgie's leadership and retail expertise come at a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Song Cao, Ph.D., CEO of Alpha Vision.“As theft, fraud, and safety incidents continue to rise, his experience and vision will help retailers embrace AI as a proactive force-one that not only protects assets but also enhances the overall customer and employee experience.”

Transforming Retail Security with Next-Generation AI

At Alpha Vision, Bartol will spearhead retail partnerships and strategic initiatives centered around the company's Physical Super Intelligence Platform-a next-generation AI system that integrates autonomous agents, Magic Search, and automation workflows for complete visibility and control.

This platform transforms every camera into an AI-enabled defender, capable of detecting suspicious activity, triggering deterrence mechanisms such as lights or voice alerts, and providing court-ready video evidence within seconds. The system's Unified Database further connects evidence across locations, helping loss prevention teams identify repeat offenders, organized theft patterns, and vulnerabilities in real time.

“AI-driven security is no longer about what happened-it's about what's happening right now,” said Bartol.“Alpha Vision's platform empowers retailers to move from reactive to predictive security, allowing them to anticipate risks and respond before losses occur. After all, it's called loss prevention, not loss identification.”







Transforming Retail Operations with AI Intelligence

Alpha Vision's retail solutions extend beyond theft prevention. Through AI-powered insights such as heat mapping, occupancy analytics, and POS integration, retailers can improve staffing, customer flow, and operational efficiency while maintaining a safe shopping environment.

From nationwide retail chains to specialty stores and shopping centers, Alpha Vision's platform delivers measurable results, including:



Up to 5% reduction in retail crime incidents

72% faster case resolutions for law enforcement and loss prevention teams

Annual savings exceeding $600,000 in operational costs Enhanced employee safety and shopper confidence

With Bartol's leadership, Alpha Vision aims to expand its partnerships with retail enterprises, loss prevention associations, and public-private initiatives combating organized retail crime across the United States.

“Hedgie's deep understanding of retail operations and his long-standing relationships with both retailers and security technology providers make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision.“He shares our passion for turning AI innovation into real-world impact-and together, we're helping redefine how retailers approach security, safety, and customer trust.”

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

Recognized in industry-leading reports and Best Lists, including:



