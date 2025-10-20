Austria To Close Last Arrival Center For Ukrainian Displaced Persons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing OR F and the Vienna city authorities.

“The last arrival center for displaced persons from Ukraine is closing. Operations at the Schlossberg neighborhood in Vienna's Hietzing district will cease at the end of the year,” the announcement reads.

The shelter, operated by the charitable organization Volkshilfe, has long been operating at full capacity, accommodating over 200 people. According to the city, the center has been at full capacity for some time.

Vienna was the last federal state with its own arrival center for displaced persons from Ukraine after a similar facility in Vorarlberg had closed earlier this summer.

Since its opening, Quartier Schlossberg has assisted nearly 9,000 Ukrainian citizens, providing short-term housing, meals, consultations, and help with next steps – including police registration, document processing, or relocation to other federal states.

The Austrian federal government provided a one-time allowance of €190 per person, but according to the Vienna Social Fund, this amount has not been indexed since 2022 and covers only a small portion of actual expenses.

Vienna city authorities stated that reception and support for refugees can only function effectively with joint participation of all levels of government, but“too little has been done in this regard.” The federal Ministry of the Interior, responsible for initial refugee placement, was informed of the planned closure of Quartier Schlossberg.

According to ORF, 10,786 Ukrainians currently remain in Vienna's basic support system, while Austria as a whole hosts around 30,000.

Ukrinform previously reported that as of June 30, 2025, around 4.31 million people who fled Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion hold temporary protection status in EU countries.

Photo: Pixabay/Hans