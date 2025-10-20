GEN Korean BBQ Expands From 31 To 300 Grocery Stores Amid Rising Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN, the innovative leader in Korean BBQ and ready-to-cook meal consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) solutions, is proud to announce a major expansion of its grocery retail footprint through a new partnership with Pavilions, Albertsons and Vons. The company's popular Ready-to-Cook Meats line, which launched just last month in 31 Pavilions stores, will now be available in over 300 Albertsons and Vons locations across the Southern California region.

“We catapulted from 31 stores with Pavilions to over 300 stores with Albertsons and Vons locations in just a matter of weeks,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN.“This rapid expansion highlights the incredible consumer demand we're seeing and emphasizes the effectiveness of our growth strategy and scaling new products quickly and efficiently.”

GEN continues to offer four bold, authentic Korean BBQ-inspired products in its Ready-to-Cook (CPG) line, each crafted for convenience, flavor, and Korean ingredients. These offerings align with powerful trends in the grocery industry:



The U.S. supermarket industry sales are projected to be over $900 billion in 2025, consisting of over 78,000 stores.



In 2024, U.S. retail meat sales hit $104.6 billion, up 5% from the previous year.



Korean cuisine is among the fastest-growing segments in the ethnic food market, with U.S. demand surging across sauces, marinades, and prepared dishes.



Nearly 98% of U.S. households purchase meat, and frequency is increasing as convenience options become more prevalent.



According to Supermarket News, 61% of Americans say they like or want to try Korean foods. That's part of a larger trend where ethnic and Asian food aisles are expanding in the U.S. Supermarkets.

Grocery retailers are reacting: Asian food unit sales were up 3.9% year-over-year, with dollar sales up 4.9% in the ethnic/Asian section of many stores.



Our internal studies show that more than 50% of consumers who purchased our Ready-to-Cook meats were already familiar with the GEN brand having visited one of our restaurants. This strong brand recognition is a key driver behind our retail momentum and a testament to the connection we've built with our consumers through our restaurants, gift cards at Costco and Sam's Club, and social media. It's an expansion area that enhances, rather than competes with, our restaurant operations.

Looking ahead, GEN plans to expand its product offerings beyond the initial four meat SKUs, leveraging growing brand recognition and market momentum. New product development is already underway, with future additions aimed at delivering even more variety, authenticity, and convenience to GEN's loyal and expanding customer base.

GEN is building a powerful ecosystem that extends beyond restaurants into a community of authentic Korean products, experiences and digital innovation. From food and beverages to digital assets and entertainment, each element of the GEN ecosystem connects and uplifts the others – creating a unified GEN brand that pioneers Korean culture.



