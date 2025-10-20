Staffbase And Cornerstone Partner To Bring Learning Content To Frontline Workers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration will deliver personalized, AI-powered learning, compliance, performance, and talent marketplace solutions to millions of non-desk employees worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, the first AI-native employee experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cornerstone, a leader in workforce agility solutions. The partnership aims to help organizations deliver essential training and development opportunities to their entire workforce, especially hard-to-reach frontline employees.

Non-desk workers represent a significant share of the workforce in sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and transportation. Yet they often remain disconnected from corporate infrastructure like learning, compliance, performance and talent marketplace systems, while also facing higher turnover rates. As a result, companies see lower course completion rates, longer completion times, and less engagement in voluntary training among their frontline teams compared to their desk-based workforce. This gap represents a major challenge for companies striving to ensure compliance, upskill their workforce, and foster a culture of continuous learning and growth, while retaining frontline workers.

Bridging the learning gap between desk-based and frontline employees

Together, Staffbase and Cornerstone are tackling the frontline gap by integrating Cornerstone's world-class training experiences and AI-powered content agents directly into the Staffbase Employee App – and through this, into the daily flow of work. This addresses the changing nature of learning, which is becoming conversational – especially for the frontline. Delivered through Staffbase's Employee AI Assistant, the only assistant built to scale across frontline-heavy organizations, personalized learning content now reaches every employee exactly where they are, seamlessly integrated into the overall employee experience. Through this, frontline learning becomes accessible, engaging, and mobile-first.

Dr. Martin Böhringer, CEO and co-founder of Staffbase, commented:“Frontline employees have long been underserved when it comes to access to training and development. Our partnership with Cornerstone changes that. By combining Cornerstone's powerful workforce agility platform with Staffbase's AI-native employee experience platform, we're transforming how employees everywhere connect with corporate knowledge, skill development, and internal career opportunities – turning essential training into an intuitive, personalized experience that fits right into their flow of work and is built for a new era of AI in the workplace.”

“This integration with Staffbase furthers Cornerstone's mission to power the potential of organizations and their people by supporting and meeting employees where they are,” said Anna Goldberg, AVP, Product Management, Cornerstone.“Staffbase's corporate communication and employee experience platform, combined with Cornerstone's Galaxy platform, will power agents to support employee upskilling in the moment of need, on the frontline.”

Coming to customers in 2026

Starting 2026, over 100 shared customers of Staffbase and Cornerstone can benefit from a seamless learning experience for their frontline workforce, initially:



Personalized learning hub: Surface upcoming, in-progress, and completed training from Cornerstone directly within the Staffbase app.

Smart reminders: Automated in-app and push notifications ensure employees never miss an assigned course. Effortless content discovery: Employees can explore a library of recommended courses, filtering by topic or learning and development opportunities, and sign up for new opportunities directly within the Staffbase app.



DHL Group, a major joint customer of Staffbase and Cornerstone, will benefit from the partnership's ability to enhance workforce agility across its global operations.“Together, Staffbase and Cornerstone are bridging the last mile – making comms, learning, and engagement accessible at the fingertips of over 600,000 office and frontline colleagues at DHL.” says Frank Schmalfeldt, Vice President Employee Experience at DHL Group.

Showcasing the future of learning at UNLEASH World 2025

Both Staffbase and Cornerstone will showcase their innovations at UNLEASH World 2025, the leading HR technology conference, demonstrating how AI is shaping the future of work.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native employee experience platform. It puts the power of AI in every employee's hands – especially those currently disconnected on the front lines. With Employee AI, Staffbase brings together communications, IT, and HR to reimagine how people and organizations work together. More than 2000 companies – including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus, and Whataburger – use Staffbase to inspire their people and help them deliver their best work.

Staffbase connects companies with employees everywhere through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations – and now through new agentic experiences such as personalized podcasts and a conversational assistant – all powered by a single platform with an end-to-end AI foundation.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is also recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, and New York City.

Press Contact:

