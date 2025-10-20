Envirogold Closes Oversubscribed $7.5 Million Placement On Strong Investor Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its upsized $7.5 million non-brokered private placement, increased from the original $5 million target following significant strategic and institutional investor demand.

“We're delighted to close this significantly oversubscribed financing, which underscores the growing institutional and shareholder confidence in our technology, our commercialisation roadmap, and our long-term growth strategy,” said David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“The inclusion of Pala Investments, a respected global investment firm focused on the resource and clean-technology sectors, marks an important milestone for EnviroGold. Pala's participation validates our vision, adds institutional depth to our shareholder base, and aligns us with one of the world's foremost investors in sustainable resource innovation.

This raise strengthens our balance sheet and accelerates our commercialisation efforts. Our focus remains clear: closing the valuation gap between EnviroGold and its global peer group through disciplined growth, strong partnerships, and near-term revenue delivery.”

The Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $7,519,237 through the issuance of 83,547,080 units (each, a“Unit”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering was increased from the original $5 million target announced on September 15, 2025, and subsequently upsized to $7 million following exceptional investor interest. The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on October 1, 2025, for gross proceeds of $2,201,276, and the second and final tranche on October 15, 2025, for gross proceeds of $5,317,960.

Use of Proceeds – Accelerating Commercial Execution and Growth

Proceeds from this financing will be deployed strategically to advance EnviroGold's technology development, engineering programs, and commercial roadmap. Key priorities include:

Technology & Engineering: advancing detailed modelling, technical studies, and engineering deliverables to support near-term client deployments and long-term technology license agreements.

Demonstration Plant Campaigns: executing optimisation runs and operational programs designed to validate and scale the NVRO ProcessTM to TRL 8 full commercial readiness.

Debt Reduction & Balance Sheet Strengthening: selectively retiring short-term obligations to enhance financial flexibility and maintain a strong capital position.

Working Capital & Growth Enablement: supporting operational resilience, global partnership development, and sustained execution capacity as the Company scales its commercial operations.

All securities issued under the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on February 17, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Finder's fees of $121,517.40 in cash and 1,281,860 non-transferable Warrants were paid to qualified parties in connection with the closing of the second tranche. The Warrants were issued on the same terms as those issued under the Offering.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company paid total finder's fees of $103,123 and issued 1,038,167 non-transferable Warrants to qualified parties, and not $64,164 and 607,933 Warrants as previously disclosed.

Certain directors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 848,253 Units and gross proceeds of $76,342.77 under the second tranche of the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be acquired by the participating directors and officers nor the consideration to be paid by such directors and officers is anticipated to exceed $2,500,000.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company transforming the mining industry by recovering high-value metals from mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental liabilities.

The Company's proprietary NVRO ProcessTM enables efficient, low-carbon extraction of precious, base, and critical metals, meeting the growing global demand for sustainable metal supply and responsible resource management.

Operating under a capital-light technology licensing model, EnviroGold combines innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship to deliver recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value. With its proven technology and clear commercialisation pathway, EnviroGold is positioning itself as a global leader in circular-economy mining and sustainable metal recovery.

About Pala Investments

Pala Investments is a Switzerland-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on the raw materials and clean-technology sectors. Pala actively invests in companies that advance responsible resource production, sustainable supply chains, and environmental innovation across the mining and metals industries. With a global track record of long-term, value-driven investments, Pala brings deep industry expertise, strategic insight, and institutional credibility to EnviroGold's shareholder base.

