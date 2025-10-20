403
Brazil's Southern Bet On Chips And A.I.: Rio Grande Do Sul's $1.3 Billion Pivot
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a country better known for soy, steel, and oil, Rio Grande do Sul (RS) is pitching itself as a builder of the digital economy.
State officials say RS has attracted R$7 billion ($1.32 billion) in commitments across 50 opportunities from 43 companies-anchored by a semiconductor packaging plant and a new district devoted to data centers.
The semiconductor piece comes from Grupo Tellescom, which plans an outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) facility with an initial outlay of about R$1 billion ($189 million).
The first factory is targeted for 2027, with follow-on phases in 2028 and 2029. This path-packaging and testing rather than full wafer fabrication-is a pragmatic way to grow local chip capability faster, provided the state can supply specialized engineers.
RS has launched scholarship lines and training tracks to do just that. The second pillar is a“city of data centers” in Eldorado do Sul, designed to host AI-grade computing.
Initial investment is estimated at around R$3 billion ($566 million), leveraging cooler average temperatures and available power. The campus aims to start with a substantial electricity load and scale in stages as demand arrives.
Behind the story is a simple shift in how RS courts capital. Three months ago, the state's investment agency opened a small office on São Paulo 's Faria Lima-Brazil's financial mile-to package deals clearly and knock on doors daily.
Rio Grande do Sul Bets on Tech and Talent
The state has also tended the ecosystem: a little over 1,470 startups; more than 15,000 m2 of ready-to-lease space across 11 science and tech parks; posted rents between R$13/m2 ($2/m2) and R$90/m2 ($17/m2).
On the finance side, the regional development bank BRDE is preparing up to R$50 million ($9 million) across four private-equity funds in 2025–2026 to prioritize innovation in the South.
Why this matters if you're outside Brazil: chip packaging is how emerging hubs plug into the global semiconductor chain today, and large-scale data centers are the factories of the AI era.
If RS delivers permits, power, and talent on schedule, real jobs and supplier networks could show up by 2027–2028-putting Brazil's southernmost state on the map for investors and operators who have rarely looked this far south.
