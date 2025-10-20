403
The Remarkables Signs EMEA Deal With Global GEO Firm
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Independent communications firm The Remarkables has launched a framework designed to help brands measure, understand and improve how they appear on generative AI platforms, after signing a deal with global generative engine optimisation (GEO) advisory Leoprd to become its exclusive distributor across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The agency's new framework, The Mark, is powered by methodology and analysis tools developed by Leoprd, which was set up earlier this year in Australia by PR Shed founder Celia Harding and is already recognised as a pioneer of AI visibility.
GEO – also known as Language Engine Optimisation (LEO) and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) – aims to improve how brands are represented in AI answers, much as SEO defined visibility in search.
The Remarkables founder Kerry Parkin – one of PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 in EMEA for 2024 – said as generative engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Copilot rapidly reshape how people search, compare and make decisions, The Mark addresses the challenge for marketing and communications leaders of how to improve visibility in the“AI answer economy”.
She said that“for PR, the next frontier isn't content creation – it's answer creation” as many companies are either invisible or misrepresented in AI answers, which are shaping which brands“get bought, backed or buried”.
The Mark has been developed to give brands and organisations the ability to understand how they are represented in AI answers by auditing their current visibility across leading platforms; benchmarking how competitors are represented; mapping risks and opportunities in how their brand is portrayed; and building strategies to shape and improve their presence in AI-generated answers.
Parkin (pictured, left) told PRovoke Media:“We're about to crack measurement for comms. Leoprd's research suggests 60-90% of AI content was coming from earned sources, with none from advertising sources, paid or creator content other than Reddit or LinkedIn. Celia and I got talking about how we could create a framework, and we tested it with a client who wanted to know how to show up in AI, covering multiple brands and markets. We used 4,000 prompts in four weeks to give a sense of share of voice, benchmarking, sentiment, and citation sources by platform.
“AI is changing the game. Traditional heavy marketers are still investing in paid, but that content isn't showing up in AI answers. A lot of people only think of AI in terms of efficiency, but nearly 60% of searches are now 'zero click', which means people are finding answers in AI and using it instead of Google to make purchase decisions.
“It's changing every week – OpenAI's recent partnership with Stripe means you will be able to buy direct from a ChatGPT answer. For comms folk, it will influence how you build media lists, as the sources may not be the ones you would normally target, as well as how clients show up in AI after a crisis, how you approach product reviews, sustainability reporting, and consumer campaigns.”
Parkin said the new offer would complement the agency's work in reputation enhancement, campaigning, purpose and ESG, and defence work in cyber, crisis and issues:“AI will inevitably reflect how a business handles these matters, and understanding how those answers are formed, and our role in shaping them, is fascinating. That's why we've teamed up with Leoprd to create something practical, scalable and intuitive. Together we're giving brands the tools and strategies they need to take control of how they show up in the answer economy.”
Harding (pictured, right) added:“We share a no-nonsense approach in delivering work that meets real business objectives for clients. The launch builds on work with multinational consumer and B2B brands across Europe, which revealed significant blind spots in how companies are represented by generative AI. In some cases, competitors were more visible despite weaker market positions; in others, outdated or inaccurate information dominated answers.
“AI platforms are now crucial stakeholders; ChatGPT alone answers 2.5 billion queries daily. The strategies we develop go beyond vanity metrics, they deliver measurable business outcomes.”
