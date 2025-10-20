Veedol International, Positive Trading Strengthen Partnerships With Dealer Meet In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Veedol International DMCC, a globally renowned lubricant brand, in collaboration with its official Qatari distributor Positive Trading, successfully hosted a Dealer Meet & Greet on October 14, 2025, at the Pearl Banquet Hall, Signature by Marsa.

The event brought together over 40 leading workshop owners from across Qatar, reinforcing partnerships and fostering stronger engagement within the automotive aftermarket. The gathering celebrated Veedol's century-long legacy as“The Professional's Choice” and reaffirmed the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer trust in the Qatari market.

The interactive session featured in-depth presentations by Sanjay Vijayagopalan, Area Sales Manager, and Tanishq Shetty, Assistant Marketing Manager of Veedol International. The sessions highlighted Veedol's advanced product portfolio, market-driven solutions, and included a sales training workshop designed for workshop owners and dealers.

Delivering the keynote address, Suraj Amrit, General Manager of Veedol International DMCC, expressed appreciation to the dealers for their continued trust and support:“Our dealers are the backbone of our success in Qatar. This gathering is about more than business-it's about growing together as the Veedol family. We're proud to partner with Positive Trading in delivering world-class lubricants to this dynamic market.”

From Positive Trading, M Ram Babu (General Manager), Jerin George (Sales & Marketing Manager), and Srikanth N (Business Development Manager) led the coordination and personally interacted with customers to ensure a memorable and constructive experience.

Speaking at the event, Ram Babu remarked:“We're honoured to bring our valued partners together with the Veedol team. This meet reflects our shared vision of delivering quality and reliability to Qatar's automotive industry. The excellent turnout and positive feedback reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the Veedol brand.”