Qatar Shell GTL And Gasal Sign Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shell GTL (QSGTL) and Gasal Q.S.C. have signed a new agreement to expand the supply of oxygen to Pearl GTL, the world's largest gas-to-liquids plant located in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The signing marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. Speaking at the event, Rob Maxwell, Managing Director and Chairman of Qatar Shell Companies, said:“This agreement reflects our shared ambition to deliver reliable, high-quality energy solutions that support Qatar's industrial growth.

Oxygen is a critical input for Pearl GTL's operations, and securing this supply ensures we can continue to operate safely and efficiently. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Gasal and strengthen Pearl GTL's position as a global energy leader.”

Fahad Ali Al-Ansari, Gasal Chief Executive Officer, said:“We are honoured to continue supporting Pearl GTL with a reliable and scalable oxygen supply. This agreement is not just about logistics; it's about enabling world-class industrial performance and contributing to Qatar's energy future. Our partnership with Qatar Shell reflects our shared values of safety, innovation and long-term collaboration.”

Misfer Al Bidaiwi, Vice President Pearl GTL Qatar Shell, added:“Oxygen is a cornerstone of our conversion process at Pearl GTL. This agreement with Gasal ensures we maintain the high standards our teams have worked hard to achieve. It highlights the power of partnership and mutual trust in advancing industrial achievements and ensuring lasting growth.”