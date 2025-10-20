Electricity Restrictions In Effect For Businesses Across Ukraine Hourly Outage Schedules In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to NPC Ukrenergo's statement on Facebook, the restrictions are a response to previous Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Due to the consequences of earlier Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, hourly outages have been introduced in the Chernihiv region under the directive of the local distribution company. These outages are being carried out in three phases. Across all regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are active from 06:00 to 22:00,” the statement reads.

As of the morning of October 20, new Russian attacks have left consumers without power in several regions, including the Chernihiv region.

Ukrenergo also reported that as of 06:30, electricity consumption levels across Ukraine matched those of the previous working day, October 17. This is attributed to continued cloudy and cold weather conditions in most regions.

“The need for efficient energy consumption continues today. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances and avoid operating multiple such devices simultaneously until 22:00,” the grid operator advises.

As earlier reported, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine announced that protective measures have been constructed at 22 energy facilities over the past year.