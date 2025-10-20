403
Mining Elites 2026 welcomes an exceptional line-up of partners
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 17, 2025/ -- Mining Elites 2026 is proud to announce its exceptional group of sponsors and partners for this year’s edition. These organisations represent leadership, innovation, and sustainability across the mining value chain, underscoring their shared commitment to advancing Afri’a’s mining future.
Lead Part–er – Consulmet
Consulmet () is a specialist engineering group that designs and builds minerals processing plants on a fast-tracked, fixed-price basis (EPC/LSTK). Headquartered in Johannesburg, with offices in Australia and across sub-Saharan Africa, the company delivers turnkey projects in remote and developing regions. Its expertise spans multiple commodities, including gold, platinum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, coal, and mineral sands. All engineering and procurement are handled in South Africa, with full plant fabrication and trial assembly done at its facility near Johannesburg. Consulment employs around 500 professionals across its operations.
Premium Pa–tner – Leaders: SSC Group
SSC Group () is a proudly South African, black-owned company with diversified investments across mining, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. The group is driven by transformation and empowerment, helping to create sustainable enterprises and opportunities within the mining indus’ry. SSC’s leadership and commitment to inclusive growth make it a powerful force’in Africa’s economic development.
Prem–um Partner – ESG: Credeq
Credeq () provides innovative guarantee and credit risk solutions tailored to the mining and energy sectors. With expertise in environmental and rehabilitation guarantees, the company plays a vital role in promoting responsible and compliant mining practices. Credeq has a strong track record of supporting mining companies during financial or operational downturns, helping them stabilise, restructure, and recover. It provides strategic financial solutions and advisory services designed to prevent business fallout and ensure long-term sustainability in challenging market conditions.
Premium Partner – Tech & Innovation: GoldOre
GoldOre () continues to lead in mineral processing innovation with its patented MACH REACTOR, a high-shear cavitation technology that boosts metal recovery and improves process efficiency. The compa’y’s drive to modernise mineral extraction demonstrates how technology can revolutionise productivity while reducing environmental impact.
