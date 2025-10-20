403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Slips Below $108K, Altcoins Drop Over 10%
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 17, 2025, Markets across the board are in risk-off mode as concerns mount over the US regional banking sector and broader credit market stress. The ripple effect is particularly evident in cryptocurrency markets, where bitcoin has slipped below the recent $108,000 support level, triggering liquidations in the bitcoin perpetual futures market totaling $147 million, according to Coinglass data.
More speculative altcoins have been hit harder, with declines exceeding 10% in some cases. Analysts are now watching the $100,000 level as potential support for bitcoin.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro, said: “If concerns in the US regional banking sector remain isolated and do not escalate into systemic risk, we could see a bounce as investors take the opportunity to buy the dip. An end to the government shutdown and the release of some favourable US economic data could also provide a short-term tailwind to prices. We wait to see how markets respond.”
Despite the recent volatility, the crypto market continues to attract attention as investors assess both risk and opportunity in a shifting macroeconomic landscape.
More speculative altcoins have been hit harder, with declines exceeding 10% in some cases. Analysts are now watching the $100,000 level as potential support for bitcoin.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro, said: “If concerns in the US regional banking sector remain isolated and do not escalate into systemic risk, we could see a bounce as investors take the opportunity to buy the dip. An end to the government shutdown and the release of some favourable US economic data could also provide a short-term tailwind to prices. We wait to see how markets respond.”
Despite the recent volatility, the crypto market continues to attract attention as investors assess both risk and opportunity in a shifting macroeconomic landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment