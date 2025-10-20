403
Bitcoin Rebounds To $111,000 After $19 Billion Liquidation Shocks Crypto Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ten-day crash and recovery exposes fragility in digital asset infrastructure as institutional investors increase holdings despite volatility
Bitcoin climbed back above $111,000 on Monday morning, recovering from a devastating flash crash that wiped out $19 billion in leveraged positions just ten days earlier.
The rebound-4.07% in 24 hours-offers relief to investors who watched the world's largest cryptocurrency plunge from $126,000 to $102,000 in a matter of hours on October 10-11.
But the recovery masks deeper questions about the stability of cryptocurrency markets and the systems that support them.
Trading volume surged to $442 billion on Monday, up 44.98%, as investors returned to a market still showing signs of trauma. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains at 29-firmly in "Fear" territory-suggesting many participants remain wary despite rising prices.
What Triggered the Crash
The October weekend collapse began with geopolitical shock: former President Donald Trump announced plans for 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, sending tremors through global financial markets. But in cryptocurrency, the impact was catastrophic.
The real culprit was leverage. Traders had borrowed heavily to amplify their bets, creating a house of cards that collapsed when prices began falling.
As Bitcoin dropped, automatic liquidation systems kicked in, forcing the sale of billions in positions. This created more selling pressure, triggering more liquidations-a vicious cycle that accelerated the crash.
Major exchanges like Binance experienced technical failures at the worst possible moment. Traders reported frozen stop-loss orders and hung limit orders while liquidations continued executing. Some altcoins briefly crashed to near-zero due to evaporated liquidity.
The Market Maker Controversy
Market maker Wintermute, a firm responsible for providing liquidity on exchanges, faces scrutiny after depositing $700 million to Binance's wallet shortly before the crash.
CEO Evgeny Gaevoy defended the firm, stating the crash resulted from excessive leverage across the system and flaws in the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism-a feature that automatically closes profitable positions when insurance funds run dry.
"Within an hour, the market went completely haywire," Gaevoy said, describing how even sophisticated institutions running hedged strategies were caught off guard.
Monday's Winners and Losers
The recovery has been uneven. Bitcoin and Ethereum-up 4.77% to $4,077-are leading major cryptocurrencies higher. XRP gained 4.69% to $2.46, while Solana added 3.66% to reach $193.
Smaller altcoins posted dramatic gains. Bittensor surged 11.34% to $450.60, buoyed by institutional interest from Digital Currency Group.
Fetch jumped 13.90% despite a legal dispute with Ocean Protocol. Bounce Token exploded 39.63%, though reasons remain unclear beyond general recovery momentum.
Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency, climbed 6.07% to $0.20 as retail traders returned to markets.
The Institutional Question
Despite the chaos, major institutions continue accumulating Bitcoin. Public companies increased holdings by 40% in the third quarter, collectively holding 1.02 million BTC worth $117 billion-about 5% of total supply. Firms like MicroStrategy view Bitcoin as a hedge against traditional financial risks.
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) showed volatile flows. Early October brought $2.71 billion in net inflows, led by BlackRock 's IBIT with $2.63 billion. But by October 17, ETFs recorded $536 million in outflows-the largest daily redemption since August.
What the Charts Say
Technical analysts identify critical levels for Bitcoin's next move. The cryptocurrency must break decisively above $111,250 to confirm a trend reversal, with potential targets at $115,000 and $120,000.
But failure to hold support at $108,000 could trigger another test of the $102,000 lows established during the crash. The daily chart remains damaged.
Bitcoin trades below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, both sloping downward. The October 10 candle-with its massive wick from $126,000 to $102,000-signals that previous highs now represent formidable resistance.
Beyond the Price Action
The crash exposed vulnerabilities in cryptocurrency infrastructure that extend beyond simple price volatility. The ADL mechanism, designed to protect exchanges from losses, instead amplified panic by forcing profitable traders to exit positions.
Order book depth-the cushion of buy and sell orders that normally absorbs shock-evaporated at critical moments.
These technical failures matter because cryptocurrency markets operate 24/7 with limited circuit breakers or trading halts common in traditional exchanges. When things go wrong, they go wrong fast.
The Week Ahead
Markets now enter a critical period. Traders watch for Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $111,000-$115,000 as sustainable support, ETF flow data for institutional sentiment, and potential approval of Solana ETFs between October 28 and November 15-an event that could catalyze further gains.
The October crash may ultimately prove healthy-a deleveraging that clears excessive speculation. Historical patterns suggest major cryptocurrencies often establish new highs after such liquidation events. But damaged technical charts and persistent fear suggest caution is warranted.
For now, Bitcoin's recovery offers hope. Whether it represents a genuine bottom or merely a pause in a deeper correction remains the $111,000 question.
