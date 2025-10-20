403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohammed Bahaziq Wins First Place at the Afro-Asian Forum for Innovation and Technology, Sponsored by Desert Technologies
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) In a remarkable new achievement that adds to Saudi Arabia’s growing legacy of excellence in science and technology, Saudi innovator Mohammed Bahaziq, a recent intern at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Saudi Research and Innovation Institute (SRSI), has secured first place at the Afro-Asian Forum for Innovation and Technology, held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Bahaziq’s award-winning research, titled “Introducing FAIR Data Standards for Organic Solar Cells (OSCs),” focuses on developing new frameworks for data exchange in the field of organic solar energy. The study aims to enhance the efficiency of scientific research and accelerate innovation in clean energy technologies ، aligning closely with Desert Technologies’ mission to help advance the photovoltaic solar industry.
This prestigious victory comes under the sponsorship of Desert Technologies, a Saudi pioneer in renewable energy and the Kingdom’s first company to manufacture and export solar panels. The sponsorship reflects the company’s strategic commitment to empowering national talent and fostering a culture of scientific innovation and sustainability among young Saudis.
Desert Technologies expressed great pride in this national achievement, emphasizing that its support for emerging innovators embodies the company’s deep commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 ، building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy led by creative Saudi talent capable of shaping the future of clean energy.
Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, commented on this occasion saying: “We are immensely proud of what Mohammed Bahaziq has accomplished. He represents a new generation of Saudis raising the flag of innovation on the global stage. Supporting Saudi talent is not just a choice for us ، it is both a national duty and a strategic investment in the Kingdom’s sustainable energy future. We firmly believe that empowering creative youth is the foundation for building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy that fulfills the aspirations of Vision 2030 and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for clean energy.”
As the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels, Desert Technologies has cemented its position as one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, with successful projects spanning more than 25 countries. The company continues to champion innovation and forge strategic partnerships that accelerate the global transition toward clean energy, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a world leader in sustainable development.
The Afro-Asian Forum for Innovation and Technology Finals were hosted by the prestigious University of Malaysia, ranked as the nation’s top university. The event brought together 24 teams from across Asia and Africa, featuring more than 1,000 students competing to present innovative solutions addressing scientific and technological challenges across diverse fields.
Bahaziq’s award-winning research, titled “Introducing FAIR Data Standards for Organic Solar Cells (OSCs),” focuses on developing new frameworks for data exchange in the field of organic solar energy. The study aims to enhance the efficiency of scientific research and accelerate innovation in clean energy technologies ، aligning closely with Desert Technologies’ mission to help advance the photovoltaic solar industry.
This prestigious victory comes under the sponsorship of Desert Technologies, a Saudi pioneer in renewable energy and the Kingdom’s first company to manufacture and export solar panels. The sponsorship reflects the company’s strategic commitment to empowering national talent and fostering a culture of scientific innovation and sustainability among young Saudis.
Desert Technologies expressed great pride in this national achievement, emphasizing that its support for emerging innovators embodies the company’s deep commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 ، building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy led by creative Saudi talent capable of shaping the future of clean energy.
Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, commented on this occasion saying: “We are immensely proud of what Mohammed Bahaziq has accomplished. He represents a new generation of Saudis raising the flag of innovation on the global stage. Supporting Saudi talent is not just a choice for us ، it is both a national duty and a strategic investment in the Kingdom’s sustainable energy future. We firmly believe that empowering creative youth is the foundation for building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy that fulfills the aspirations of Vision 2030 and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for clean energy.”
As the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels, Desert Technologies has cemented its position as one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, with successful projects spanning more than 25 countries. The company continues to champion innovation and forge strategic partnerships that accelerate the global transition toward clean energy, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a world leader in sustainable development.
The Afro-Asian Forum for Innovation and Technology Finals were hosted by the prestigious University of Malaysia, ranked as the nation’s top university. The event brought together 24 teams from across Asia and Africa, featuring more than 1,000 students competing to present innovative solutions addressing scientific and technological challenges across diverse fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment