JetiGo Unveils AI-Powered Courier Automation System Delivering 40% Faster Delivery Times in Turkey
Enhancing Delivery Operations
The JetiGo Courier Automation System addresses key challenges in logistics: reducing delivery times by 30-40%, cutting fuel and labor costs, and minimizing operational errors. By automating courier assignments and employing predictive analytics, JetiGo enables restaurants, markets, and cargo operators to shift from manual planning to fully digital workflows.
"Our goal is to integrate advanced AI with human-centered design," said Menekşe Boztepe, Founder & General Manager of JetiGo. "This system not only improves delivery speed but also embodies sustainable and ethical logistics solutions that can scale internationally from Turkey."
Key Features and Benefits
- Real-Time AI Optimization: Dynamic route planning using multiple data inputs.
Automation Systems: Streamlined operations across delivery networks. Data-Driven Insights: Live analytics and reporting to inform operational decisions.
Sustainable Design: Reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact. Scalable Infrastructure: Prepared for expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.
Future Roadmap
JetiGo plans to expand predictive analytics, develop AI-assisted restaurant management solutions, and advance R&D in autonomous delivery and smart-city logistics. The company's vision includes positioning Turkey as a global hub for AI-powered logistics innovation.
About JetiGo
JetiGo Yazılım ve İnternet Teknolojileri Ltd. Şti. is a Turkey-based software company specializing in AI-powered logistics and courier automation systems. By integrating real-time analytics, machine learning, and sustainable design principles, JetiGo enhances operational efficiency for businesses across Turkey and beyond. The company's mission is to enable digital transformation through scalable, intelligent logistics solutions.
