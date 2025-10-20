Experts And Property Seekers Distinguish The Finest Real Estate At The 12Th Propertyguru Asia Awards Malaysia In Partnership With Iproperty
EXPERT JUDGING, CONSUMER INSIGHTS, AND MARKET DATA DETERMINE REAL ESTATE EXCELLENCE IN MORE THAN 70 CATEGORIES
The Winners of the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty, presented by Lim Soh & Goonting Advocates & Solicitors, today unveiled the nation's finest real estate companies and developments during a black-tie gala held at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.
Welcome speech by Mr. Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events
Celebrating success across the full spectrum of the property sector, this year's programme combined the insights of an independent judging panel, comprehensive market data, and public opinion. A total of 73 categories honoured outstanding achievements in Malaysian real estate: from luxury residences to affordable housing, as well as innovative commercial developments nationwide.
JLand Group receives Best Developer (Malaysia)
JLand Group emerged as the year's most decorated winner, gaining the prestigious Best Developer title for the first time, alongside Best Developer (Southern Malaysia) and Best Industrial Developer. Its flagship township Bandar Dato' Onn garnered three awards, including Best Township Development (Malaysia), while the company also won for the industrial project Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) - STEPEAST.
Named Best Developer (Central Malaysia), CPI Land triumphed alongside its project Tuan Heritag3 Residency. Interhill Group was awarded Best Developer (East Malaysia) while its subsidiary Interhill Hospitality won Best Hospitality Developer. Interhill Property won for the high-rise Urban Residences.
Berinda Group was awarded Best Sustainable Developer, alongside wins for the projects Ponderosa Vista and City Square Office Tower. Recognised as Best Breakthrough Developer, Faire Development also received awards for the project known as baé.
Mah Sing Group Berhad received the Best Lifestyle Developer title, supported by an award for the project M Terra. MTD Properties was honoured as Best Affordable Homes Developer while TSLAW Land was awarded Best Boutique Developer.
Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) received the Sustainable Design Champion and Low Carbon Champion titles
Garnering a total of seven awards this year, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) received the Sustainable Design Champion and Low Carbon Champion titles for imbuing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into its core strategies. PKNS also collected trophies for Aludra Residensi, Linkar 52, and Galeria SA Sentral.
Other developers with winning projects include Armani Group; Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd; Axteria Group Berhad; BCB Development Sdn Bhd.; City Motors Group; Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd; Country View Berhad; Exal
(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.; Malton Berhad; Platinum Victory; Prinsip Alpha Sdn Bhd; Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd; R&F Development Sdn Bhd; Sime Darby Property; Superior Property Development Sdn Bhd; Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad; Tropicana Corporation Berhad; TRX City Sdn Bhd; and Worldwide Holdings Berhad.
A milestone at this year's gala was the presentation of the Consumer Demand Awards, a new set of honours based not on jury deliberation but on preferences of Malaysians actively searching for property on the country's leading marketplaces: com and com. These data-driven awards celebrated the developments most in demand among property seekers nationwide and overseas.
The inaugural Consumer Demand Award winners are City Square Office Tower by Berinda Group; Leisure Farm by Mulpha International; Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group; R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd; and The Exchange 106 by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd.
In another consumer-driven segment, the People's Choice Awards returned this year, recognising 10 developers in Malaysia as the most trusted and preferred by residents. The winners are Berinda Group; CPI Land; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; Mah Sing Group Berhad; Malton Berhad; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS); Platinum Victory; Tiland Group; Tropicana Corporation Berhad; and TRX City Sdn Bhd. The winners were voted for by the public from a shortlist of 30 leading developers.
Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany, group chief executive officer of KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, accepted the Real Estate Personality of the Year title from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru for leading one of Malaysia's largest REIT and overseeing landmark assets such as the Petronas Twin Towers. Dato' Sri Jerry Kwan Aik Khai, founder and managing director of JRK Holdings Berhad, received this year's Rising Star award from com and com for inspiring Malaysia's next generation of developers: transforming his construction firm into a renowned developer specialising in high-rise structures and more.
Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“Our awards in Malaysia have diversified over the years to not only celebrate real estate excellence, but also capture the pulse of the market. These accolades reflect developers' willingness to innovate and harness the power of data to give consumers a say in the selection process, with the support of Malaysia's two leading property marketplaces. The awards match the real needs of property seekers, with winners exemplifying a broad spectrum of value, from the highest tiers of luxury to the most affordable spaces. The awardees also offer a snapshot of Malaysia's diverse real estate segments, which continue to serve those who visit, work, or seek a place to call home. Malaysia's award-winning developers offer lifestyle and investment propositions that even extend beyond its borders, adding an international element to the winners' lineup.”
Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the independent panel of judges, said:“As our selection process expands beyond the perspectives of fellow judges to include the voices of consumers and property seekers with genuine market aspirations, the accomplishments of this year's winners stand out as truly well-rounded. We remain impressed not only by the advancements in development and design but also by the dedication of developers to exceed sustainability expectations, addressing market demands while being mindful of environmental responsibilities. It is also encouraging to see projects seamlessly integrated into their wider communities, from transit-oriented developments to townships and spaces that support remote work and mixed-use living. With these outstanding achievers, we are confident that the future of Malaysian real estate is in excellent hands.”
The independent panel of judges consists of Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) 2020-2022; Ir. Ashwin Thurairajah, executive director, GreenRe Sdn Bhd; Janice Chin, director, Capital Markets, JLL Appraisal and Property Services Sdn. Bhd.; Ir. Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Chiang Choong Luin, president, The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) 2024-2026; Dato' Sr Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institute of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) 2017-2018; Assoc. Prof. LAr. Dr Nor Atiah Ismail, president, Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM) 2024-2026; Datin TPr Hjh Noraida Saludin, president, Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP) 2023-2025; Ar. Sarly Adre Sarkum, chief executive officer, Green Building Index (GBI); Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, president, Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC) 2023-2025; Sr Subramaniam A/L Arumugam, president, Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS); Tan Hui Yin, partner, Tan Chap & Associates; IDr Tay Ei Ling, honourary secretary, Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) 2024-2026; Prof. PMgr Dr. Ting Kien Hwa, deputy president, Malaysian Institute of Property & Facility Managers (MIPFM) 2023-2025; and Dato' Sri Zohari Haji Akob, president, Malaysian Association of Facilities Managers (MAFM) 2023-2025.
In July, shortlisted developers presented their projects to these expert judges during a three-day selection process, also known as the Live Judging Days, in Kuala Lumpur. Scores were tabulated and verified under the supervision of HLB Ler Lum Chew managing partner Kelvin Chew, upholding transparency and integrity throughout the process.
Marking its 20th edition in 2025, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series culminates in the Grand Final in Bangkok on 12 December 2025. From Malaysia, 23 winners will advance to compete for the Best in Asia titles against entries from 14 other markets on this international platform.
Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty is supported by platinum sponsor Lim Soh & Goonting Advocates & Solicitors; official portal partners com and com; official ESG knowledge partners Green Building Index (GBI), GreenRE, and Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC); official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Kopi and Property, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, The Grid Asia, The Iskandarian, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 of Malaysia; and official supervisor and balloting partner HLB.
For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS
12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty
DEVELOPER AWARDS
Best Developer (Malaysia)
WINNER: JLand Group
Best Developer (Central Malaysia)
WINNER: CPI Land
Best Developer (East Malaysia)
WINNER: Interhill Group
Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)
WINNER: JLand Group
Best Industrial Developer
WINNER: JLand Group
Best Sustainable Developer
WINNER: Berinda Group
Best Affordable Homes Developer
WINNER: MTD Properties
Best Hospitality Developer
WINNER: Interhill Hospitality
Best Lifestyle Developer
WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad
Best Boutique Developer
WINNER: TSLAW Land
Best Breakthrough Developer
WINNER: Faire Development
THE ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS
Sustainable Design Champion
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
Low Carbon Champion
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS
Best Mega Township Development
WINNER: Bandar Dato' Onn by JLand Group
Best Rejuvenated Commercial Development
WINNER: Asteria Melaka by Axteria Group Berhad
Best Integrated Development
WINNER: Tun Razak Exchange by TRX City Sdn Bhd
Best Industrial Development
WINNER: Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) - STEPEAST by JLand Group
Best Office Development
WINNER: Coronation Square by Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd
Best Hotel Development
WINNER: Holiday Inn KL Bangsar by City Motors Group
Best Commercial Development (Southern)
WINNER: Aurora Avenue, Aurora Sentral by Country View Berhad
Best Integrated Work From Home Development
WINNER: A-Soho Johor Jaya by Axteria Group Berhad
Best Waterfront High-Rise Development
WINNER: TERRA by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd
Best Connected Township Development
WINNER: Bandar Dato' Onn by JLand Group
Best Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)
WINNER: Linkar 52 by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
Best Completed High-Rise Development
WINNER: Urban Residences by Interhill Property
Best Multigeneration Living Landed Development
WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Best Multigeneration Living High-Rise Development
WINNER: PV22 Residences by Platinum Victory
Best Value for Money Landed Development
WINNER: baé by Faire Development
Best Value for Money High-Rise Development
WINNER: M Terra by Mah Sing Group Berhad
Best Investment Landed Development
WINNER: Lyra Residensi, Worldwide Cyber Valley by Worldwide Holdings Berhad
Best Investment High-Rise Development
WINNER: R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 - Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd
Best Lifestyle Landed Development
WINNER: Ponderosa Vista by Berinda Group
Best Lifestyle High-Rise Development
WINNER: Kanopi Residences by Sime Darby Property
Best Luxury Lifestyle High-Rise Development
WINNER: Arden Serviced Residence by Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd
Best Ultra Luxury Lifestyle High-Rise Development
WINNER: Armani Prestige by Armani Group
Best Green Landed Development
WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Best Eco Friendly Landed Development
WINNER: Elmina Ridge 1 by Sime Darby Property
Best Branded Residential Development
WINNER: Skypark Kepler @ Lido Waterfront Boulevard by Tropicana Corporation Berhad
Best Breakthrough Development
WINNER: Superior Residences @ Taman Mekar Emas by Superior Property Development Sdn Bhd
Best Townhouse Development
WINNER: Aludra Residensi by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
Best Serviced Apartment Development
WINNER: Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad
Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Southern)
WINNER: Skypark Kepler @ Lido Waterfront Boulevard by Tropicana Corporation Berhad
Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: Armani Hallson KLCC by Armani Group
Best High End Landed Development (Southern)
WINNER: Bukit Impian Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd
Best High End High-Rise Development (Southern)
WINNER: Ponderosa Regency by Prinsip Alpha Sdn Bhd
Best Mid End Landed Development (Southern)
WINNER: baé by Faire Development
Best Mid End High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: PV22 Residences by Platinum Victory
Best Mass Market Landed Development (Northern)
WINNER: Vila Idaman Tanah Hitam by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad
Best Mass Market Landed Development (Southern)
WINNER: Fraser Heights @ Tropicana Uplands by Tropicana Corporation Berhad
Best Mass Market Landed Development (Central)
WINNER: Lyra Residensi, Worldwide Cyber Valley by Worldwide Holdings Berhad
DESIGN AWARDS
Best Township Masterplan Design
WINNER: Taman Impian Emas by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd
Best Sales Gallery Design
WINNER: Galeria SA Sentral by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
Best Townhouse Landscape Design
WINNER: Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.
Best Landed Landscape Design
WINNER: Springwood Residences by BCB Development Sdn Bhd.
Best Townhouse Architectural Design
WINNER: Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.
Best Landed Architectural Design
WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Best High-Rise Architectural Design
WINNER: Tuan Heritag3 Residency by CPI Land
BEST OF MALAYSIA
Best Township Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Bandar Dato' Onn by JLand Group
Best Landed Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Armani Hallson KLCC by Armani Group
Best Commercial Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Tun Razak Exchange by TRX City Sdn Bhd
Best Designed Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Galeria SA Sentral by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany, Group Chief Executive Officer, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd
Rising Star
WINNER: Dato' Sri Jerry Kwan Aik Khai, Founder & Managing Director, JRK Holdings Berhad
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
WINNER: Berinda Group
WINNER: CPI Land
WINNER: Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd
WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad
WINNER: Malton Berhad
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)
WINNER: Platinum Victory
WINNER: Tiland Group
WINNER: Tropicana Corporation Berhad
WINNER: TRX City Sdn Bhd
CONSUMER DEMAND AWARDS
Singapore's Most In-Demand Malaysian High-Rise Development
WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd
Singapore's Most In-Demand Malaysian Bungalow House
WINNER: Leisure Farm by Mulpha International
Most In-Demand High-Rise Development For Sale (Malaysia)
WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd
Most In-Demand High-Rise Development For Rent (Malaysia)
WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd
Most In-Demand Office For Sale (Malaysia)
WINNER: Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group
Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Malaysia)
WINNER: Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group
Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Johor)
WINNER: City Square Office Tower by Berinda Group
Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Kuala Lumpur)
WINNER: The Exchange 106 by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:
PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.
In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025.
For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:
PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly(2) to connect with over 50,000 agents(3) monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region's biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.
For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedI.
(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.
(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.
(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.
