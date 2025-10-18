Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban: Putintrump Meeting In Budapest Offers Real Chance For Peace In Ukraine

2025-10-18 03:08:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest represents a significant opportunity to achieve peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

According to AZERTAC, Orban emphasized that“today, Hungary is the only European country where there is a real chance that U.S.–Russia talks could lead to peace.”

The Hungarian leader reaffirmed his government's readiness to continue its peacekeeping and mediation efforts, underlining Hungary's growing role as a potential diplomatic bridge between East and West.

