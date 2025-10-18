Make Report On Reservation Public By Tommorow: Ruhullah To Govt

NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Ahead of the deadline for filing nominations for Budgam by-polls, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday demanded that the Cabinet Sub-Committee's report on reservation must be made public and shared with stakeholders by tomorrow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter, the office of the MP said that the report of the CSC shall be made public by tomorrow.