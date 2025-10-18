Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Make Report On Reservation Public By Tommorow: Ruhullah To Govt

Make Report On Reservation Public By Tommorow: Ruhullah To Govt


2025-10-18 10:08:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Ahead of the deadline for filing nominations for Budgam by-polls, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday demanded that the Cabinet Sub-Committee's report on reservation must be made public and shared with stakeholders by tomorrow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter, the office of the MP said that the report of the CSC shall be made public by tomorrow.

MENAFN18102025000215011059ID1110214642

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search