Mizuho Joins FII Institute As Strategic Partner Ahead Of FII9

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The financial institution is also a Presenting Partner for the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Tokyo

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October, 2025 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute proudly welcomes Mizuho, one of the world's leading financial institutions, as a new Strategic Partnear ahead of the FII Institute flagship conference in Riyadh, FII9, from October 27-30, as well as a Presenting Partner for the upcoming FII PRIORITY Asia Summit, taking place in Tokyo on November 30, December 1.

With total assets of approximately US$2 trillion and a presence spanning 36 countries, Mizuho combines over 150 years of banking expertise with a forward-looking commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, said:“Prosperity today requires more than capital, it requires vision, innovation, and international cooperation. Mizuho's global expertise and presence in the Kingdom make it an invaluable partner in shaping financial solutions that address humanity's most urgent priorities and enable inclusive growth.”

Masahiro Kihara, President & Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, emphasized:“Mizuho is proud to sponsor the Future Investment Initiative – one of the most important investment conferences in the world. FII9 stands at the heart of global dialogue on prosperity, bringing together the world's most influential institutions, leaders, and pioneering thinkers, to turn dialogue into action. Together, we are here, not only to discuss ideas, but to forge practical strategies that build a more inclusive, durable, and secure prosperity for all, now and in the future.”

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

About Mizuho:

Mizuho is one of the largest, global financial institutions in the world that embraces its Japanese heritage and bridges diverse cultures, with approximately 65,000 employees, 150 years of banking experience, and total assets of approximately US$2 trillion. Mizuho offers comprehensive financial services to clients throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

As the first Japanese bank to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, the region is an integral part of Mizuho's global footprint. Mizuho is deeply committed to serving client needs, enabling its people to flourish, and helping to improve the societies and communities where it does business.