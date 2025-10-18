403
Trump Calls on Putin, Zelenskyy to Put End to War
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a forceful call for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt their ongoing conflict and negotiate a peace agreement.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described his recent meeting with Zelenskyy as “very interesting, and cordial,” but emphasized, “I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!”
“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!” he added.
Trump asserted that the war “would have never started if I were President.”
He further implored, “No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!”
These comments come after Trump’s White House meeting with Zelenskyy, marking a renewed push toward resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
On Thursday, Trump revealed plans to meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss ending the war, following scheduled high-level delegation talks next week.
