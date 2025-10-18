403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky, Putin has mutual feeling of hating eachother
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has openly declared that there is deep animosity between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the feeling is mutual. Speaking to reporters following a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Friday, Zelensky responded bluntly when asked about his personal view of the Russian leader.
“Putin hates me,” Zelensky stated. When a journalist followed up by asking if he shared that sentiment, he replied, “I have the same attitude (towards) this man,” adding that it would be strange to feel otherwise about someone who is “try[ing] to kill all of us.”
The comments come as both Ukrainian and Russian officials navigate renewed international discussion about halting the ongoing war. Zelensky has recently backed Trump’s call for a ceasefire along the current front lines, supporting a pause in hostilities to explore a path toward negotiations.
While Zelensky refrained from confirming whether the United States would supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, he acknowledged the issue was still unresolved. “We have to work on it more,” he said.
In contrast, the Russian president has expressed conditional openness to diplomacy, saying he would be willing to meet with Zelensky—but only once a peace agreement is nearly finalized. However, Putin has repeatedly questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy as president, arguing that his five-year term officially ended in 2024 and that his decision to delay elections under martial law raises constitutional concerns.
Moscow has maintained that any ceasefire would require Ukrainian forces to withdraw from territories claimed by Russia, and for Western countries to halt military support to Kiev. Putin has also reiterated long-standing demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations and formally recognize the new territorial boundaries claimed by Russia.
The exchange of harsh rhetoric between the two leaders highlights the deep personal and political divisions that continue to fuel the war, even as external actors attempt to broker peace.
“Putin hates me,” Zelensky stated. When a journalist followed up by asking if he shared that sentiment, he replied, “I have the same attitude (towards) this man,” adding that it would be strange to feel otherwise about someone who is “try[ing] to kill all of us.”
The comments come as both Ukrainian and Russian officials navigate renewed international discussion about halting the ongoing war. Zelensky has recently backed Trump’s call for a ceasefire along the current front lines, supporting a pause in hostilities to explore a path toward negotiations.
While Zelensky refrained from confirming whether the United States would supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, he acknowledged the issue was still unresolved. “We have to work on it more,” he said.
In contrast, the Russian president has expressed conditional openness to diplomacy, saying he would be willing to meet with Zelensky—but only once a peace agreement is nearly finalized. However, Putin has repeatedly questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy as president, arguing that his five-year term officially ended in 2024 and that his decision to delay elections under martial law raises constitutional concerns.
Moscow has maintained that any ceasefire would require Ukrainian forces to withdraw from territories claimed by Russia, and for Western countries to halt military support to Kiev. Putin has also reiterated long-standing demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations and formally recognize the new territorial boundaries claimed by Russia.
The exchange of harsh rhetoric between the two leaders highlights the deep personal and political divisions that continue to fuel the war, even as external actors attempt to broker peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment