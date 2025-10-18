403
Eurostat reveals quarter of EU population faced risk of poverty
(MENAFN) More than 21 percent of people in the European Union were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2024, according to data released Friday by the EU’s statistics office, Eurostat.
Five regions reported rates more than double the EU average. The French overseas territory of French Guiana recorded the highest share at 59.5 percent, followed by southern Italian regions Calabria and Campania at 48.8 percent and 43.5 percent, respectively. Spain’s autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta each saw over 40 percent of their populations at risk.
In total, 25 regions had at least a third of residents facing poverty or social exclusion. These areas were mainly located in Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, and Romania, along with France’s outermost territories. The list also included two urban regions in western Europe: the Brussels-Capital Region in Belgium and Bremen in Germany.
At the other end of the spectrum, 26 regions reported rates below 12.5 percent. Seven of these were in northern and central Italy, including the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, which had the EU’s lowest rate at 6.6 percent. Six of eight regions in Czechia were also below this threshold, with Jihozápad ranking as the third-lowest at 8.8 percent.
Other regions with relatively low risk included three in northern Belgium (Vlaams Gewest), three in Austria, two in Poland, the northwest Hungarian region of Közép-Dunántúl, and the capital regions of Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia.
