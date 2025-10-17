West Vault Mining Inc. (TSX.V: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF): Gold Exposure By Holding Nevada Gold Reserves In The Ground



West Vault Mining Inc. (West Vault) has a long-term bullish outlook for gold

West Vault seeks lower risk and higher long-term returns by keeping its gold in the ground West Vault has substantially derisked its Hasbrouck Gold Project located in mining-friendly Nevada through completion of a PFS and obtaining all major permits

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

A Safe Haven Reasserts Itself

Gold's reputation as a hedge against inflation, weakening currencies and market volatility has rarely felt more relevant. Global investors, from central banks to individuals, continue accumulating the metal as protection against persistent inflation, geopolitical conflict, and the uncertain trajectory of monetary policy. Many analysts are forecasting rising gold prices, driven by geopolitical tensions and recessionary tailwinds. With gold already trading over US$4,200 per oz, such forecasts are trending higher. On October 15th J.P. Morgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon stated that gold“could easily go to $5,000 or $10,000 in environments like this”. With such forecasts as a backdrop, advanced-stage projects in safe jurisdictions are attracting greater attention as future sources of supply.

West Vault's Strategy

West Vault Mining (TSX.V: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) is a different kind of gold company. It is value driven, seeking to do things that are accretive to long term value per share while not exposing shareholders to development and financing risk until the risk-reward balance is compelling. What is often missed by...

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: Sandy McVey, P.Eng., the company's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information herein.

