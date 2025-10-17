Forum Ventures Bets Big On Category-Defining Vertical AI Solution For Healthcare Growth, Salubrum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Salubrum, a vertical artificial intelligence (AI) company, has launched a category-defining commercialization engine for healthcare growth. In an industry where legacy agencies struggle to scale, Salubrum's AI-first approach productizes and automates the traditional marketing agency. Salubrum has partnered with industry giant Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) to provide best-in-class precision patient activation, reimagining how healthcare brands go to market.







Origins of Salubrum

Founded by first-generation Canadian entrepreneur Osama Usmani, Salubrum was initially focused on medical tourism. However, Usmani quickly recognized that the issue in healthcare wasn't a lack of providers, but poor commercialization. Essentially, providers were invisible to their patients, not inaccessible. Leveraging his experience as a management consultant at Deloitte, Usmani, along with his team of experts, got to work on building a new way to connect patients and providers.

A New Way of Finding Patients

The team behind Salubrum found that healthcare providers struggle to acquire patients online due to a lack of access to data, workflows, and tools needed to capitalize on growing demand. By building its AI engine, Salubrum sifts through low-quality search results, generic ads, and unsafe options, showcasing healthcare providers to real, high-intent patients, building trust and access.





“After speaking to patients and providers in 2024, Salubrum evolved into a vertical AI company focused on creating real demand activation for healthcare brands,” Usmani stated.“The goal: unlock access for patients and growth for providers; starting with 1:1 targeting, expanding into a full commercialization platform.”

True Vertical Specialization

Salubrum is pushing for true vertical specialization, in contrast to generalist tools. Its AI is trained to optimize the rules, compliance, data, and key performance indicators (KPIs) unique to healthcare. As such, it aims to be capable of automating the agency stack, disintermediate legacy models, and achieve domain defensibility through data and logic. Through bold leadership, quick execution, and innovative partnerships, Salubrum is realizing its goals.





“Salubrum isn't a GPT wrapper or a marketplace,” Usmani continued,“we're building a vertical AI company for healthcare commercialization. Our mission: productize healthcare growth so that legacy service models become obsolete.”

Displacing Traditional Agencies

As Salubrum's vertical AI solution is positioned to displace agencies across the healthcare industry, the company has found opportunities to enter into partnerships. Today, Salubrum, backed by its lead investor, Forum Ventures, has begun a strategic data alliance with Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) and is supported by former NBA Player turned Venture Capitalist, Metta World Peace, and former executives from Klick Health and MoneyGram. Perhaps most notably, the early-stage startup recently reached $60,000 USD in ARR and has achieved a $2M USD valuation.

Building the Future of Healthcare Growth

Salubrum aims to build the future of healthcare marketing, defining a new category of agentic brand growth. Its vertical AI tool supports businesses in automating entire workflows and outperforming traditional agencies. Since Salubrum's solution is trained on proprietary datasets, it is able to achieve true 1:1 programmatic advertising. This service is known as creme de la creme when it comes to marketing, but better yet, due to the Salubrum productizing so much manual work, it is able to offer this usually expensive service to the SME market, marking a true inflection point in the marketing world.

About Salubrum

Salubrum is a vertical AI-powered commercialization partner for healthcare brands that prioritizes patient activation. The company's goal is to shift the industry away from legacy agencies and help healthcare brands get discovered, ensuring long-term visibility through data science. Ultimately, Salubrum is building commercialization infrastructure, more than just advertisement.





Salubrum is backed by New York City-based Forum Ventures, supported by Toronto-based NEXT Canada, and Los Angeles-based Artest Management Group.





CONTACT: Osama Usmani