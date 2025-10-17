MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Superior Service was awarded Bryant's 2025 Dealer of the Year, a top honor from Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems at the 2025 Dealer Rally. Top-performing Bryant Factory Authorized Dealers from around the country are eligible for this award, which recognizes excellent service and leadership. The Dealer of the Year award is given based on industry leadership, service quality, and commitment to supporting employees and local communities. Superior Service is proud to win this award as a Bryant dealer that has served the St Louis, MO, area since 1972.

Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems recognized Superior Service for the company's ongoing philanthropic projects, including involvement in Make-A-Wish. The dealership has centered its focus on Evolution systems and IAQ solutions, which work together to give customers superior air quality and control over their indoor temperatures and climate. Bryant Evolution Systems are incredibly efficient home cooling solutions. The series includes air conditioners and heat pumps that enable homeowners to lower their energy bills and potentially qualify for local utility rebates while having complete comfort. Superior Service has made these solutions readily available to local homeowners by providing excellent employee training, consumer education, and reliable services. The HVAC team of experienced technicians specializes in providing high-quality installations so every unit offers optimal performance, and as a Bryant-certified dealer, they can provide a full range of repairs and maintenance services under each product warranty.

Bryant Heating & Cooling provided additional awards to companies across the country, including the annual Pinnacle Award and Charles Bryant Award. Superior Service is committed to continually providing excellent customer service throughout the St. Louis area by offering the latest and most efficient home air conditioning and indoor air quality solutions. "Their commitment to their customers, their communities, and their teams is what drives our brand forward," said Bryant's Vice President and General Manager, Residential HVAC Solutions, Nick Arch. "The Dealer Rally is our opportunity to celebrate their achievements and inspire continued excellence across our network."

Local homeowners can continue to expect the highest level of customer service and access to high-performance, high-efficiency solutions for cooling, heating, and indoor air quality management. Superior Service is committed to remaining a local leader in the air conditioning industry and participating in local philanthropic and community-building initiatives.

About Superior Service

Superior Service is a full-service heating and cooling company that serves homeowners in and around St. Louis, Missouri. For over 53 years, our company has provided reliable inspections and repairs, high-quality installations, and emergency services to keep residents cool, comfortable, and safe season after season. Our services include:

Air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance

Furnace installation, repair, and maintenance

Indoor air quality (IAQ) installation and consulting, including integrated AC purifiers

Heat pump installation, repair, and replacement

Emergency heating & cooling services

We take pride in serving as an all-in-one home services provider that our neighbors can trust, whether it's time to consider a larger HVAC unit in your home or you need emergency heat during the winter holidays. We also provide plumbing services to keep your home's systems running smoothly and address leaks, clogs, and other common plumbing issues before they become bigger problems. In addition, our pest control team helps protect your home from infestations and seasonal insect activity, keeping your living spaces comfortable and worry-free year-round.

Homeowners across the region can easily reach Superior Service at any time. Start the process by getting a quote online, chatting through our on-platform text, or calling our friendly office staff. We're committed to providing fair and reliable services at an affordable price so you never have to wait to keep your home protected from the elements.