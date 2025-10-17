Qatar Attends MENAP Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated in the meeting of Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and Heads of Regional Financial Institutions from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and was held on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, taking place in Washington, DC, United States, from 13 to 18 October.

The meeting discussed key strategic issues related to economic growth in the region, in addition to future outlooks and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation. It also addressed sustainable financing strategies, ways to stimulate economic growth, and the promotion of innovation in financial development.

Regional and global challenges were also reviewed, particularly the risks of rising inflation rates and food insecurity. The participants stressed the importance of continuing efforts to adapt to the current financial and economic developments.

This meeting comes within the framework of enhancing regional cooperation and the exchange of insights among financial and economic policymakers, with the aim of supporting economic stability and achieving sustainable development across the region.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The meeting provided an opportunity to review areas of mutual cooperation and to explore avenues for strengthening the partnership between the State of Qatar and the Bank, particularly in the fields of economic development, infrastructure investment, and the support of sustainable projects within the region.

Separately, Minister Al Kuwari also met with President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, H E Dr Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Jasser and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing in Washington, DC.