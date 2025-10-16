Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - September 30, 2025
|Date
|Total number of issued shares
|Total number of voting rights
| September 30, 2025
| 295,722,284
|
Theoretical number of voting rights (1): 403,533,332
|
Exercisable number of voting rights (2): 397,689,716
(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
