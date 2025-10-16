Arbe Wins“Sensor Technology Solution Of The Year” In 2025 Autotech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 16, 2025 – Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced its perception radar has been awarded“Sensor Technology Solution of the Year” in the 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

Arbe's perception radar offers an ultra-high-resolution, cost-effective automotive sensing solution with the highest channel count on the market today (48 transmitting and 48 receiving channels). Arbe's perception radar complements camera sensing technology for true hands-free, eyes off driving in all weather and lighting conditions. The solution ensures best-in-class resolution and performance and makes it possible for OEMs to rely on radar technology for critical use cases like highway driving, pedestrians at night, lost cargo, and more.

The Perception Radar supports more than 100,000 detections per frame while eliminating false alarms and ambiguities. It offers precise free-space mapping, distinguishing drivable from non-drivable areas for safe maneuvering. The radar also recognizes the nature and movement of surrounding objects across the entire field of view and processes how the scene will evolve for path planning, emergency braking, and steering. These features are unique to perception radar and enable it to be an optimal complementary sensor to the existing sensor suite, enabling L3 and higher autonomy.

“Our solution outperforms existing radar systems, delivering unparalleled capabilities that extend critical safety and autonomy features to higher speeds and highway scenarios. We're proud to say that the industry has taken notice of Arbe, as a key player in shaping the future of autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle safety,” said Kobi Marenko, co-founder and CEO at Arbe.“We're grateful to AutoTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition. Through our continuing innovation, we are focused on repositioning the radar as an indispensable sensor for autonomous vehicles, ensuring the highest levels of performance and safety.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Arbe's Perception Radar is revolutionizing automotive sensing. Radars are set to become standard in nearly all new vehicles as a long-range, cost-effective sensor with minimal environmental limitations. In fact, the future of hands-free and autonomous driving relies on advanced sensors. However, traditional optical sensors struggle in poor weather or low-light conditions, compromising safety and autonomy,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“By transforming radar from a supporting sensor into the backbone of automotive perception, Arbe is setting new industry standards and paving the way for safer, more reliable autonomous driving. This makes Arbe deserving of our 2025 award for 'Sensor Technology Solution of the Year!'”

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China.

For more information, visit

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the ability or outcomes relating to marketing by Arbe and its Tier-1 suppliers of its chipset technology; the effect of tariffs and trade policies, including policies which may affect the market for electric vehicles, of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, AutoTech Breakthrough's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

