Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Executive Director Of UN-Habitat

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Executive Director Of UN-Habitat


2025-10-16 05:06:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaklaudia Rossbakh, Azernews reports.

MENAFN16102025000195011045ID1110204697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search