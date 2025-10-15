Impact Modifiers Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The market size of impact modifiers has significantly expanded in the past years. The figures indicate that it will rise from $4.61 billion in 2024 to $4.95 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Such robust growth in the historical timeline was influenced by the expansion of the polymer industry, increased material reinforcement, higher automotive applications, and intensifying demand within the construction sector.

There is the anticipation of robust growth in the impact modifiers market in the upcoming years, with market value poised to hit $7.06 billion in 2029, experiencing a CAGR of 9.3%. The growth during this forecast period can largely be traced to factors such as enhanced sustainability and recycling, infrastructure development surge, growth in healthcare and medical devices, regulatory changes, and the rise in electric and autonomous vehicles. The major trends expected to shape the market during this period include bio-based impact modifiers, plastic utilization increase, integration of nanotechnology, modifications in engineering plastics, and high-performance modifiers.

The growth of the impact modifiers market is likely to be fueled by a surge in demand in the construction sector. The increasing use of engineering plastics, PVCs like pipes and fittings, wires and cables, bottles, rigid sheets, and panels in the construction domain bolsters the expansion of the impact modifiers market. As per the records of Office for National Statistics, a statistics agency based in the UK, the construction output, in volume metrics, rose by 0.4% in August 2022. This is the second straight increase after July 2022, which was revised upwards to 0.1%; in terms of levels, August 2022 represents the second most significant monthly value (£5,011 million), with May 2022 still holding the highest spot. Hence, an escalation in construction activities has amplified the demand in the impact modifier market.

Major players in the Impact Modifiers include:

. Evonik Industries AG

. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

. Addivant USA LLC

. Kaneka Corporation

. Arkema S.A.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. LG Chem Ltd.

. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

. SI Group Inc.

. Novista Group Co. Ltd.

Leading companies in the impact modifiers market are pioneering advanced products such as Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), known for its exceptional chemical resistance and thermal stability. This improves the performance and longevity of various materials under challenging applications. Recognized as a high-performance thermoplastic polymer, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) boasts impressive chemical resistance, thermal stability, and mechanical attributes. For instance, in March 2023, the France-based plastic resin manufacturer, SK Functional Polymer launched Lotader AX impact modifiers such as Lotader AX8750 and AX8930. They are reactive terpolymers that increase the processability and impact resistance of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) compounds. Lotader AX8750 is made up of ethylene, butyl acrylate, and glycidyl methacrylate, while Lotader AX8930 is designed to retain fluidity while offering good impact resistance.

The impact modifiersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: AIM, ABS, MBS, CPE, EPDM, ASA, Other Types

2) By Application: PVC, Engineering Plastics, PBT, Nylon, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifiers): Liquid AIM, Solid AIM

2) By ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene): High-Impact ABS, Low-Impact ABS

3) By MBS (Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene): MBS Powder, MBS Resin

4) By CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene): High-Density CPE, Low-Density CPE

5) By EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer): EPDM Rubber, EPDM Grafted Copolymers

6) By ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate): ASA Resin, ASA Blends

7) By Other Types: TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane), PA (Polyamide) Modifiers, Other Specialty Impact Modifiers

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the impact modifiers market and is forecasted to continue its rapid growth. The market report for impact modifiers encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

