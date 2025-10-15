Amissiontech To Showcase Circular Connectors And I/O Solutions At Smart Production Solutions 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Amissiontech Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial connectors and I/O solutions based in Dongguan, China, will participate in Smart Production Solutions (SPS) 2025, one of the world's premier industrial automation trade fairs. The exhibition will take place from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the Nürnberg Exhibition Centre in Germany. You can find Amissiontech at Hall 10, Stand 610.







Reliable and Innovative Industrial Connection Solutions

With strong R&D capabilities and advanced in-house production facilities, Amissiontech specializes in IO-Link modules, deep-sea connectors, industrial connectors, and industrial cable harnesses. The company integrates all processes - from design, tooling, and molding to assembly and testing - under one roof to ensure consistent quality and efficiency.

At SPS 2025, Amissiontech will highlight its Circular Connector series (M5, M8, M9, M12, M16, 7/8”, M23), featuring a variety of coding types including A, B, D, X, Y, S, T, L, K, and M. These connectors are available in molded or field-assembly versions, straight or angled designs, and shielded options for harsh industrial environments.

Smart and Flexible I/O Solutions

Amissiontech will also present its I/O product range, which includes IO-Link Masters (PROFINET, EtherCAT), IO-Link Hubs, and standard data cables. These products are designed to provide intelligent, reliable, and high-performance communication for industrial automation systems. With their modular structure and robust performance, Amissiontech's I/O solutions help users simplify data integration and improve efficiency in smart production lines.







Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

All Amissiontech products are developed and tested according to international standards such as ISO9001:2015, CE, UL, IEC, RoHS, and REACH. The company takes pride in delivering durable, high-quality, and cost-effective industrial connectors and cable assemblies, ensuring performance reliability and long service life.

Visit Amissiontech at SPS 2025

Amissiontech invites industry professionals, engineers, and partners to visit Hall 10, Stand 610 at SPS 2025 to explore its latest Circular Connector and I/O solutions. The team looks forward to meeting customers and discussing how Amissiontech can support diverse industrial connectivity needs through its“All-in-One” service approach - combining design, production, and testing for complete interconnection solutions.

Join Amissiontech at SPS 2025 - where innovation connects with reliability.