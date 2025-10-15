Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Drugs 2025 Report: Emerging Drugs, Innovative Therapies, Clinical Trial Updates, And Top Companies

DelveInsight's“ Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Eosophageal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Report



On 10 October 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab compared with placebo in participants with unresectable esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (or those who are unable or unwilling to undergo surgery) and whose cancers have not progressed following definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy (dCRT). Participants will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either tiragolumab plus atezolizumab (Arm A), tiragolumab matching placebo plus atezolizumab (Arm B), or double placebo (Arm C).

On 06 October 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a phase 1/2, multicenter, open-label umbrella platform study that will evaluate the safety and tolerability of sacituzumab tirumotecan with pembrolizumab and fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy for the first-line (1L) treatment of participants with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

DelveInsight's Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Eosophageal Cancer treatment.

The leading Eosophageal Cancer Companies such as OncoTherapy Science, Inc. / Shionogi & Co., Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, NovaRock Biotherapeutics, Genmab, Genentech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Mirati Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Active Biotech / NeoTX Therapeutics, Rakuten Medical, HLB, CDR-Life, Schrodinger, BioSyngen, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, GO Therapeutics and others. Promising Eosophageal Cancer Therapies such as Panitumumab, Oxaliplatin, Capecitabine, Ramucirumab, Paclitaxel, Durvalumab, Temozolomide, Irinotecan and others.

The Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Eosophageal Cancer.

Eosophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer is a malignancy that occurs in the esophagus, the long, hollow tube that runs from the throat to the stomach, responsible for moving swallowed food to the stomach for digestion. This type of cancer is relatively rare but has a high mortality rate due to often being diagnosed at a late stage. There are two primary types of esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma, which arises from the squamous cells lining the esophagus, and adenocarcinoma, which originates from glandular cells and is more commonly found in the lower part of the esophagus. Esophageal cancer often presents with symptoms that can be mistaken for less serious conditions, contributing to delays in diagnosis. Common signs and symptoms include difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), unintentional weight loss, chest pain or discomfort, persistent cough or hoarseness, and regurgitation of food. In advanced stages, patients may experience bleeding in the esophagus, leading to anemia, or the presence of black, tarry stools.

Eosophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

S-588410: OncoTherapy Science, Inc. /Shionogi & Co.

S-588410 is cancer peptide vaccine licensed out from OncoTherapy to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. It is a subunit vaccine commercialized by Shionogi. It is administered subcutaneously as an emulsion. The therapeutic candidate is a mixed peptide-cocktail vaccine of S-288310 and S-488410 comprising of five human leukocyte antigens (HLA)-A 2402-restricted epitope peptides derived from oncoantigen. The drug candidate is a new molecular entity. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

Telomelysin: Oncolys BioPharma Inc

Telomelysin (OBP-301) is a gene-modified oncolytic adenovirus in which selectively replicate in cancer cells by introducing human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) promotor. From the result of Phase I clinical study in the US, Telomelysin showed abscopal effect, which non-injected tumor as well as injected tumor was regressed in melanoma patients after single injection into one single tumor and found that not only increasing infiltration of CD8 and antigen presenting cells but diminishing Treg cells in injected tumor site. In preclinical studies for Telomelysin, Oncolys has demonstrated effective anti-tumor activity on various cancer cells, and there was no finding that may bring safety concerns in toxicological studies as well as bio-distribution study. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

LVGN-6051: Lyvgen Biopharma

LVGN6051 is xLinkAb anti-4-1BB (CD137) agonist mAb that has been designed to activate 4-1BB optimally in tumor microenvironment by targeting both 4-1BB and FcγRIIB. LVGN6051 strikes a balance between antitumor efficacy and safety by agonizing 4-1BB only in the presence of FcγRIIB, which is expressed on immune cells enriched in the tumor microenvironment, including B cells, dendritic cells and granulocytes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

AN-0025: Adlai Nortye Biopharma

AN0025 is a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 (EP4) antagonist, discovered by Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai), and designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Adlai Nortye has been granted exclusive rights concerning the research, development, manufacture and marketing in all regions outside of Japan and part of Asia (excluding China) by Eisai. It is currently under development for the treatment of locally advanced rectal cancer with radiation therapy in the ongoing global Phase II ARTEMIS study. We presented Phase 1b results for this indication at the European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) in October 2019, where combination therapy with AN0025 and RT/CRT was safe and enabled 36% of patients to achieve either a cCR or pathologic complete response (pCR). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

The Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Eosophageal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Eosophageal Cancer Treatment.

Eosophageal Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Eosophageal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Eosophageal Cancer market.

Eosophageal Cancer Companies

OncoTherapy Science, Inc. / Shionogi & Co., Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, NovaRock Biotherapeutics, Genmab, Genentech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Mirati Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Active Biotech / NeoTX Therapeutics, Rakuten Medical, HLB, CDR-Life, Schrodinger, BioSyngen, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, GO Therapeutics and others.

Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Eosophageal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Eosophageal Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Eosophageal Cancer Companies- OncoTherapy Science, Inc. / Shionogi & Co., Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, NovaRock Biotherapeutics, Genmab, Genentech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Mirati Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Active Biotech / NeoTX Therapeutics, Rakuten Medical, HLB, CDR-Life, Schrodinger, BioSyngen, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, GO Therapeutics and others.

Eosophageal Cancer Therapies- Panitumumab, Oxaliplatin, Capecitabine, Ramucirumab, Paclitaxel, Durvalumab, Temozolomide, Irinotecan and others.

Eosophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Eosophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEsophageal Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentEsophageal Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)S-588410: OncoTherapy Science, Inc. /Shionogi & Co.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Telomelysin: Oncolys BioPharma IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)LVGN-6051: Lyvgen BiopharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsEsophageal Cancer Key CompaniesEsophageal Cancer Key ProductsEsophageal Cancer- Unmet NeedsEsophageal Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersEsophageal Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionEsophageal Cancer Analyst ViewsEsophageal Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

