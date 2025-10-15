$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Reminds $Hareholders Of Upcoming Merger Deadlines - MLNK, CCRD, AMWD, And PNFP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) related to its sale to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. for $20.00 per share in cash. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 21, 2025.



CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) related to its sale to Euronet Worldwide for an exchange ratio between 0.2783 and 0.3142 of Euronet common stock per share of CoreCard. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 28, 2025.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) related to its sale to MasterBrand, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of American common stock will be exchanged for 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 30, 2025.



Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) related to its merger with Synovus Financial Corp. Upon the terms of the proposed transaction, the shares of Synovus and Pinnacle shareholders will be converted into shares of a new Pinnacle parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5237 Synovus shares per Pinnacle share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Pinnacle shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for November 6, 2025.

