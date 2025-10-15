Mktg.Ai Appoints Advertising Legend Jon Bond As Advisor, Expanding Its World-Class Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing decades of industry-defining innovation to help marketers navigate complexity and unlock the power of creative performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mktg, the Creative Intelligence System transforming how marketers unify, analyze, and act on creative performance, today announced the appointment of Jon Bond, pioneering agency founder and longtime industry leader, as Advisor. Bond brings a legacy of challenging convention and building new models in advertising and media to mission of bringing clarity and efficiency to modern marketing.

His appointment reinforces momentum as an essential system for CMOs and brand leaders who need a single, intelligent platform to see which creative is working, why it's working, and where to invest for maximum impact.

“I'm thrilled to join Advisory Board at a moment when the industry is searching for smarter ways to measure, manage and balance creative and performance as marketing becomes more complex,” said Jon Bond.“Throughout my career, I've seen how powerful ideas drive business growth, but too often marketers are guessing at what works. mktg changes that by making creative performance transparent, measurable, and actionable in real time. The role of AI is to make marketers more efficient and effective, and mktg does both.”

Jon Bond is one of advertising's most influential innovators. He co-founded Kirshenbaum & Bond, which grew to $1 billion in billings and helped pioneer guerrilla marketing, pop-up retail, and early digital media. He later served as CEO of Big Fuel, acquired by Publicis, and was Chairman of White Ops (acquired by Goldman Sachs), where his leadership in the fight against ad fraud helped transform industry standards; the company is now valued at $1.5 billion. Bond also co-created the Forbes“50 Most Influential CMOs” list, and currently serves on the board of Inuvo (NYSE). He has been nominated for the 2025 Advertising Hall of Fame and was previously a finalist for Adweek's Executive of the Decade.

“Jon has consistently been ahead of the curve, whether in launching one of the first digital media agencies, pioneering guerrilla marketing, or leading the fight against ad fraud,” said Kevin Wassong, CEO and Founder of“We're honored that he sees the value in what the mktg team has built and to have his perspective guiding our growth. His track record of building new models and moving the industry forward makes him a perfect fit for our mission at

Bond joins a council of highly respected leaders helping guide strategy, product vision, and go-to-market approach. The Advisory Board includes:



Peter Naylor – Advertising leader, former VP of Sales at Netflix and NBCU Digital.

Damien Atkins – Chief Legal Officer at MrBeast, recognized for expertise in corporate governance, partnerships, and scaling global ventures.

Liv Marit Brahin – Head of Marketing Platforms at UBS, with deep experience in global marketing infrastructure and transformation.

Brad Berens, PhD – Renowned media and marketing futurist, former Chief Strategy Officer at the Center for the Digital Future.

Brian Wieser – One of the industry's sharpest minds in advertising economics and forecasting, formerly Global President of Business Intelligence at GroupM. Evan Greenberg – Founder + CEO of Allscope, a trailblazer in data-driven media strategy and client growth.



Together, these advisors provide mktg with an unmatched strategic perspective spanning marketing, media, technology, law, and finance, positioning the company to build lasting impact and credibility with global brands.

About mktg

Marketing has become more fragmented and complex than ever, with campaigns spread across dozens of platforms and data trapped in silos. mktg was created to solve that problem. The platform unifies every creative and performance signal into one clear view and uses AI to surface the insights that matter most.

By turning creative into a measurable, repeatable growth driver, mktg helps marketers eliminate wasted spend, optimize campaigns in real time, and prove the business impact of their ideas. Already trusted by brands including Corcoran, Direxion, and Newman's Own , mktg empowers CMOs and their teams to answer the most important question: Is my creative actually working?

