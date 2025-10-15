Apple Commits To Boosting Investment In China

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and deepen cooperation to achieve mutually beneficial, win-win development, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Cook made these remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Li Lecheng, in Beijing.

Li highlighted that China's vast market and well-established industrial system offer enormous potential for investment and consumption. He emphasized that China will steadfastly promote high-standard opening-up policies, accelerate the adoption of smart technologies in industrialization, and drive the intelligent transformation of industries. Additionally, Li reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment for foreign companies, including Apple.

“We hope Apple will continue to explore the Chinese market, actively participate in China's new wave of industrialization, and collaborate closely with Chinese companies across the industrial chain to pursue innovation-driven development,” Li said.

This commitment from Apple comes amid ongoing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, signaling the importance of China as a key market and innovation partner. Apple's increasing investment could involve expanding manufacturing capabilities, boosting research and development efforts, and integrating advanced technologies such as AI and 5G in their product lines.

As China accelerates its shift toward a technology-driven economy, collaborations with global tech giants like Apple are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart manufacturing and digital transformation.