Dubai Government Human Resources Department Launches Research Study In Partnership With American University In Dubai To Assess Government Employees' Readiness For AI

Dubai, October 15, 2025: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) launched a research project in collaboration with the American University in Dubai, as part of Dubai Government's strategic vision to pioneer digital transformation and AI innovation. The key aim of the study is to assess Dubai Government employees' readiness to adopt generative AI tools in the workplace.

This initiative is a step forward in the government's efforts to empower its human capital with the latest technological tools required to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. It promotes enhanced government performance and fostering innovation, further inspiring work environments, which are in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai AI vision.

Assim Al Khaja, Director of Human Resources Information Department at DGHR, said:

“In the current era of rapid technological advancements and smart applications, adopting artificial intelligence has become a strategic necessity and a key tool for creating government systems that are prepared for the future. Through this study, we seek to gain insightful information and precisely conduct assessment of institutional and readiness of human capital, further enabling government entities to design advanced policies and programs that drive digital transformation and make sustainable developmental impact efficiently and effectively.”

Dr. Assaad Farah, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dean of the School of Business at AUD, added:“At the American University in Dubai, we pleased to collaborate with DGHR on this research project, which is a key example of academic and governmental collaboration in the field of AI. We are honoured to contribute to this innovative project, which serves as a testament to our dedication to supporting Dubai's efforts in government innovation and digital transformation. The study will offer a crucial base of knowledge for evaluating how prepared government personnel are to adopt generative AI technologies, further improving operational efficiency and strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub in this crucial sector.”

The study has been designed to support the development of the government's human resources ecosystem by exploring new avenues and identify challenges associated with integrating AI tools into daily operations. This will help increase productivity across diverse sectors, further reinforcing DGHR's vital role in pioneering modernisation and integrating latest technological innovations into a flexible and ambitious government framework.

This research study marks a key milestone in Dubai Government's digital transformation journey. The findings will serve as a foundation to enhance future policymaking, training program design, and development initiatives, further raising the readiness of government talent and strengthening their ability to adapt to the fast-paced global shifts in the workplace

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 918 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on : Wednesday, October 15, 2025 12:37:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)