CYPHER Learning Redefines Digital Learning With Secure, Role-Aware AI Agent For Learners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CYPHER Learning , a leading provider of modern learning platforms, announced the launch of CYPHER Agent for Learners - the first fully integrated, learner-centric AI agent with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

With CYPHER Agent, learners gain instant access to context-aware, highly accurate in-the-moment learning drawn from both proprietary organizational resources and verified public knowledge. The result: on-demand, personalized learning experiences that accelerate skill development, enhance courses, and close knowledge gaps faster than ever.

This release marks the latest step in CYPHER's vision of delivering“an Agent for all things learning.”

Personalized AI in-the-moment learning - inside the learning platform

“With the addition of CYPHER Agent for learners, we're giving individuals their own personal learning agent - right inside the CYPHER learning platform,” said Graham Glass, Founder and CEO of CYPHER Learning.“Learners can 'learn in the moment' about virtually any topic, with experiences tailored just for them.”

CYPHER Agent empowers learners to:

- Surface knowledge instantly from secure company resources in a simple, conversational format.

- Enhance existing courses with personalized explanations, deeper context, or simplified breakdowns of complex material.

- Close skills gaps with verified interactive learning, even on topics not yet covered in catalogs or training materials.

“Learners no longer need to dig through modules or PDFs to find an answer,” added John Kannapell, President at CYPHER Learning.“CYPHER Agent delivers knowledge that is both authoritative and contextual - whether it's compliance manuals, sales playbooks, or instructor-authored content.”

Building on CYPHER's Course Agent

Agent for learners builds on CYPHER's award-winning course creator agent that enables instructors and trainers to create full courses in just minutes. The new learner Agent builds on this foundation, extending CYPHER's AI capabilities to personalized, in-the-moment knowledge delivery. Together, they represent critical milestones toward CYPHER's vision of a fully AI-powered learning ecosystem.

How It Works

Whether it's task-specific (“How do I update customer information in our CRM?”) or exploratory (“Where are we vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks?”) - learners simply have to ask CYPHER Agent.

Behind the scenes, it:

- Delivers personalized responses by drawing from approved company resources or public knowledge.

- Validates accuracy with a second, independent AI model.

- Structures learning with concise overviews, deeper subtopics, and visual concept maps for easy exploration.

- Keeps data secure and role-aware ensuring learners only see content they are authorized to access.

CYPHER Agent for learners offers these key benefits:

- Personalized learning support tailored to each learner's function, language, reading level, and course history.

- Faster, secure access to company knowledge surfacing the right information instantly, without having to endlessly search.

- Dynamic catalog expansion filling learning gaps with personalized interactive learning, even before organizations recognize the need.

Privacy & Security at the Core

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, CYPHER Agent is secure, role-aware, and fully controlled by administrators. Organizations decide what topics are in bounds, monitor usage, and ensure learners only access approved content. No sensitive data leaves the organization, no AI models are trained with the activity, and prompts are never retained or exposed.

What's Next: An Agent for All Things Learning

With Agent for course creators already transforming how courses are built and Agent for learners now redefining how knowledge is consumed, the Agent roadmap ahead includes agents to cover the entire learning journey:

- Coach-offers career feedback and planning to learners so they can improve their skills and experiences to meet their career goals.

- Assess-determines a learner's current skill level through question and answer and provides real time feedback.

- Practice-provides learners with interactive opportunities to apply new knowledge in realistic contexts with roleplaying.

Together, these capabilities will make CYPHER the first platform to deliver on the promise of an Agent for all things learning.

A New Era of AI-Powered Learning

With CYPHER Agent for learners, AI goes beyond generic chat support to become a secure, role-aware virtual instructor - tailored to each organization, each learner, and each moment of need.

“Fully personalized learning is no longer a future promise,” said Glass.“It's here - and with CYPHER Agent, organizations can deliver trusted knowledge & skills development at scale, while maintaining the oversight and security they require.”