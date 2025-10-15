Large-Scale Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled On Azerbaijaniran Border

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

During joint operational-search measures conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) and the State Border Service (SBS) as part of efforts to combat large-scale drug smuggling and illegal trafficking, Azerbaijani citizen Asif Vagif oglu Huseynov, born in 1989, was detained while attempting to retrieve a concealed cache of narcotics along the Azerbaijan–Iran border in the Beylagan district, Azernews reports.

During the inspection of three packages recovered by Huseynov, authorities discovered and seized approximately 26 kilograms of dried marijuana and 2,520 M40“Methadone” pills containing narcotics.

The State Security Service confirmed that operational-search measures are ongoing to identify and detain other individuals involved in the illegal trafficking network.