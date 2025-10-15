Large-Scale Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled On Azerbaijaniran Border
During joint operational-search measures conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) and the State Border Service (SBS) as part of efforts to combat large-scale drug smuggling and illegal trafficking, Azerbaijani citizen Asif Vagif oglu Huseynov, born in 1989, was detained while attempting to retrieve a concealed cache of narcotics along the Azerbaijan–Iran border in the Beylagan district, Azernews reports.
During the inspection of three packages recovered by Huseynov, authorities discovered and seized approximately 26 kilograms of dried marijuana and 2,520 M40“Methadone” pills containing narcotics.
The State Security Service confirmed that operational-search measures are ongoing to identify and detain other individuals involved in the illegal trafficking network.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment