Bihar Polls: LJPRV Releases 1St List Of 14 Candidates, Fields State Chief Raju Tiwari From Govindganj
Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) released its first list of 14 candidates for Assembly elections on Wednesday, fielding its state president Raju Tiwari from the Govindganj seat.
Among other seats, the party has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnudev Paswan from Darauli, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha, and Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal.
Similarly, Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri, Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta, Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri will contest as LJP (RV) nominees from their respective seats.
In addition, Sangeeta Devi from Balrampur, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur, and Prakash Chandra from Obra are the other LJP (RV) candidates in the poll fray.
The LJP-RV also took to X to share the list of candidates and said,“We have full confidence that all of you will ensure your significant contribution to realising the dreams of 'Bihar First-Bihari First' and to the all-round development of Bihar.”
Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates while Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) declared its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming elections.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has already announced its candidates for all six seats.
As per the seat-sharing formula, the JD(U) and BJP are contesting 101 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) is the third biggest ally, fighting on 29 seats.
Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha got six seats each.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
