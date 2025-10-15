403
Chinese Cargo Ship Completes Historic Arctic Journey to Europe
(MENAFN) A Chinese container vessel has successfully concluded its first journey to Europe through the Arctic's Northern Sea Route (NSR), as revealed on Tuesday by Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear enterprise.
Supported by Russia’s fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, the expedition reportedly took nearly half the time usually required by conventional southern pathways, according to Rosatom.
The corporation, which manages the NSR and maintains a fleet of atomic icebreakers, emphasized the efficiency gained through this northern passage.
Moscow has been actively enhancing the NSR, a strategic maritime corridor that cuts through the Russian Arctic and Far Eastern territories.
This passageway links Europe with the Asia-Pacific region and is considered the most direct maritime connection between the two.
Officials anticipate that the NSR will evolve into a significant commercial channel, potentially slashing delivery durations when compared to older routes like the Suez or Panama canals.
The cargo vessel reached the Port of Felixstowe in the United Kingdom after completing a 20-day voyage from Ningbo, China.
With a deadweight capacity nearing 25,000 tons, the ship is set to make additional stops at key European ports—Rotterdam and Hamburg—before ultimately docking in St. Petersburg.
This Arctic route has garnered considerable attention from the international maritime community as a quicker alternative.
In comparison, navigating through the Suez Canal typically requires around 40 days, whereas detouring around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope can extend the journey to nearly 50 days.
Rosatom clarified that the NSR is not intended to replace traditional corridors but rather to enhance them, offering a substantial boost to international trade logistics.
