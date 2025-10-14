Patton Launches Ultra-Secure, DIN-Rail Data Diode, Purpose-Built For Industrial Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The compact FiberPlex FP-DD100 DIN-rail copper (100BASE-TX, RJ-45) data diode with PoE protects critical infrastructure with optically-separated, hardware-enforced, unidirectional data flow

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US manufacturer of cyber-security and industrial-networking solutions–today announced the FiberPlex FP-DD100 Industrial Data Diode , an ultra-miniature copper Ethernet data diode designed for secure industrial environments is now generally available (GA).









One Direction. Offering unidirectional network segmentation using guaranteed one-way data transfer technology, the FP-DD100 enables organizations to modernize and digitize their operations without introducing cybersecurity risks.

"The FP-DD100 represents a significant advancement in industrial cybersecurity," said Burton A. Patton (Burt), Patton's Chief Revenue Officer.

“We offer customers the ability to safely bridge air-gapped networks while maintaining the highest levels of network protection."

Fail Safe. The newest member of Patton's growing data-diode line provides fail-safe, physical-layer separation for hardware-enforced, unidirectional data flow.

Critical. The FP-DD100 enables critical-infrastructure operators to collect vital operational data while preserving information security.

"This compact, rugged solution is engineered for industrial environments where ruggedized form factor, reliability, and security are paramount," Burt said.

Market Demand. The FP-DD100 addresses expanding market demand for secure ingress or egress from air-gapped networks. Patton designed the data diode to serve such critical infrastructure as:



nuclear power facilities

electrical distribution systems

water treatment plants transportation networks



Key Features and Benefits

The FP-DD100 serves as a unidirectional security gateway that physically separates source and destination networks while enabling secure data extraction. Key capabilities include:



Hardware-Enforced Security – internal optical technology guarantees isolated unidirectional data flow that cannot be reversed by malware, destructive data, or administrative errors. This physical separation provides persistent network protection.

Industrial-Grade Design – Built for harsh environments, the FP-DD100 features a miniature rugged metal enclosure optimized for DIN-rail mounting in space-constrained installations.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) – Integrated PoE support simplifies installation and reduces infrastructure requirements for environments with limited access to power.

Low-Touch Configuration – The data diode requires minimal setup. Optimized for UDP data transfer applications, the device streamlines deployment. Comprehensive Protocol Support – Providing native User Datagram Protocol (UDP) support, the FP-DD100 can handle file transfer protocol (FTP)–as well as other protocols–when paired with Patton's FPSW-DDC Data Diode Controller Proxy Software.



Target Applications

IoT and IA. The FP-DD100 is ideally suited for IoT sensor networks and industrial automation systems. Such organizations need to extract sensor and operational data for predictive maintenance, live monitoring, and statistical analysis – without compromising network security. The device prevents sensor manipulation while enabling secure data extraction from protected networks.

Data Management. and Security. Critical infrastructure operators can leverage the FP-DD100 to collect, process, and analyze vital operational data while maintaining the protective characteristics of an air-gapped network. This capability is essential for organizations that seek to implement modern digital monitoring and analytics while preserving cybersecurity requirements.

Market Availability

The Patton FP-DD100 Industrial Data Diode is now available through Patton's global network of authorized distributors and partners. Backed by Patton's comprehensive technical support and warranty programs, the device is manufactured according to industrial standards.

For detailed specifications and technical information about the FP-DD100 Industrial Data Diode, visit: .

In related news, Patton recently re-launched its Dante AV Encoders and Decoders with Colibri codec and slashed pricing.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned US manufacturer of networking and communications technology, products, and services. Patton produces a broad selection of technology solutions built on VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless communication, and fiber-optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, Patton has a strong global presence with a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions to a diverse customer base.

