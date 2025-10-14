Helvetic Broker Launches On App Store And Play Store To Make Crypto Management Safe And Simple

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Helvetic Broker , an AI-powered self-custody crypto application, has become available on the App Store and Play Store. A team of Swiss engineers has been building the app since 2023 to democratize crypto and make blockchain technology safer and more accessible. Apple and Android users can now install the app on their devices and manage their digital wallets and tokens in real-time and effortlessly.

Helvetic Broker was born from the increasing demand for seamless and secure transfers across blockchains. Major industry debacles, such as the 2022 FTX collapse, have also fueled the need for a safe, effective, and user-friendly solution that allows users to retain ownership of their private keys. Helvetic Broker incorporates these benefits, enabling users to track their wallets, transfers, and addresses from a single dashboard, securely and conveniently.

Security is one of Helvetic Broker's standout features. The app maintains private keys encrypted on the user's phone. It also requires biometric authentication for each transaction Broker's servers have read-only access to public keys when displaying balances. This approach aligns with the team's vision of making crypto management as natural and intuitive as e-banking, without straying from the true purpose of decentralization.

Helvetic Broker is continuously expanding its catalogue. To this day, it supports wallets like Ledger, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, as well as CEXs such as Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, and DEX like Uniswap. The team plans to further grow the list of integrations to bridge people and cryptocurrency with simple and secure crypto management solutions.

In its mission to return financial autonomy to people, Helvetic Broker created a highly intuitive user interface. The app's dashboard provides an instant, customizable overview of all the user's wallets, sorted by wallet, by token, or aggregated in a currency of choice. This simplicity appeals to both first-time crypto users and experienced traders.

Helvetic Broker also simplified transfers between wallets and exchanges by completing transactions automatically and effortlessly. The app's self-custody features enable users to manage their assets as they see fit and diversify their portfolios with ease. More importantly, as they have complete control over their private keys, users don't risk losing access to their digital assets if crypto exchanges collapse overnight due to hacker attacks or government restrictions.

Helvetic Broker continues to innovate and simplify crypto management. For example, its AI-powered crypto assistant helps users understand their portfolios, create accounts across platforms, place orders, and automate transactions. All these actions are available to the user on one intuitive interface.

Helvetic Broker was founded in Switzerland by an experienced team of passionate engineers. Their goal is to utilize their crypto expertise to make the cryptocurrency space more accessible and easier to navigate. Its self-custody, AI-powered application helps users understand and optimize trades, cut fees, and make smarter investments.

Helvetic Broker is now available on the App Store and the Play Store. Discover how you can access the overview of your wallets in one click and in a way that fits your needs.

Learn more about Helvetic Broker on its official website and its social media channels, including X , Telegram , Discord , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

CEO Guillaume Grandjean, is available for interviews and will be happy to answer any further questions from the media.