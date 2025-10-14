What Sundar Pichai Shared With PM Modi About Google's AI Investment In Visakhapatnam

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the company's plans for its first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) hub in India. The massive project, located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is set to be Google's largest AI hub outside the United States, with a $15 billion investment over the next five years.

A Landmark Project for India

Calling the development a“landmark,” Pichai explained that the AI hub will combine gigawatt-scale computing power, large-scale energy infrastructure, and a new international subsea gateway.“Through this hub, we will bring industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” he said on X after the agreement was signed.

Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure....

- Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 14, 2025

Partnering with Adani for a Digital Future

The AI data centre campus will be developed in collaboration with the Adani Group. The initiative aligns with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to expand AI-driven services nationwide. Google emphasized that the hub will create significant economic and societal opportunities in both India and the U.S., marking a new era in AI capabilities.

Government Leaders Welcome the Move

The signing ceremony in Delhi saw participation from Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh. Vaishnaw said the infrastructure would help train India's next generation of AI professionals, while Naidu called it a“new chapter” in the state's digital transformation journey, praising Visakhapatnam as the site for India's first gigawatt-scale Google data centre.

Driving AI Innovation Across India

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian added that the hub would provide state-of-the-art AI infrastructure, allowing businesses and startups to innovate faster while fostering inclusive growth. The facility is expected to act as a springboard for AI research, enterprise solutions, and large-scale applications nationwide.