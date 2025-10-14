Du Launches AI Park And National Hybrid AI At GITEX 2025 To Accelerate UAE's Sovereign AI Ambitions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du's AI Park and National Hybrid AI will position the UAE as a hub for AI innovation, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation, drive efficiency, and secure long-term growth.

Dubai, UAE, October, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced two major milestones in its mission to power the UAE's digital future: the launch of du's AI Park in Dubai – a visionary around 500 thousands square meter AI Park in Warsan, and the introduction of the National Hybrid AI offering under du Tech which is being showcased at their stand. Together, these initiatives will accelerate sovereign AI innovation and establish one of the Middle East's most advanced AI ecosystems. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme“AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step”.

du's AI Park in Dubai: The UAE's Sovereign AI Centre

du's AI Park in Dubai will feature multiple liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers delivering up to 1 GW of capacity over a period of time, enabling the most demanding AI workloads in a sovereign and fully compliant environment. Beyond infrastructure, the park is designed to host AI research laboratories, start-up incubators, and a sovereign hybrid AI production and compute cluster, ensuring innovators can prototype, scale, and deploy AI solutions securely within the UAE.

The master planning for du's AI Park has already started. In the future, the du's AI Park is expected to evolve into a comprehensive AI and digital innovation hub aligned with national strategies, integrating du's advanced connectivity solutions with GPU-as-a-Service and the National Hybrid AI platform which will play a crucial role in the buildup of national AI infrastructure. Deployment of du's AI Park will be phased out over 5 years with launches that will focus on bringing research, incubation and hyperscale compute to life.

“Our vision at du is to provide the UAE with a sovereign, secure, and future-proof platform for artificial intelligence,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du.“With du's AI Park, we are not only delivering world-class digital infrastructure but also building the foundation for a thriving AI innovation ecosystem. This underscores du's role in advancing the UAE's economic diversification and technological leadership.”

The du's AI Park will benefit from du's local and global cable connectivity that provides international subsea, terrestrial links and global submarine cables to allow it to function as a digital hub. The du AI Park will comply with all national AI data and security policies, ensuring full auditability, transparency, and governance across mission-critical workloads. By combining sovereign AI control and data plane, liquid-cooled sustainability principles, data center scalability, and an innovation hub for talent and startups, du will shape an AI-driven economy and set new global benchmarks for trusted technology infrastructure.

National Hybrid AI: Making AI a part of everyday life

Alongside the Park, du Tech introduced National Hybrid AI, a first-of-its-kind platform that expands the capabilities of du Tech's National Hypercloud. It provides government entities and enterprises with an integrated set of services to develop AI applications in their cloud of choice and deploy them on du Tech's sovereign infrastructure.

du Tech's National Hybrid AI combines a sovereign-secure AI production environment with du Tech's National Hypercloud, advanced 5G and fiber networks, hyperscaler partnerships, and a robust ecosystem of system integrators. This unified AI environment will allow organizations to deploy, manage, and scale applications securely without heavy upfront investments, empowering them to drive innovation and digital transformation

A Sovereign AI Future for the UAE:

du Tech's National Hybrid AI and AI Park offer a sovereign, secure, and future-proof AI platform designed to support the UAE's ambition of becoming a world-leading AI-first nation. The integrated infrastructure addresses the critical challenge faced by government and business leaders in deploying AI applications at scale by providing a cost-effective, sovereign solution that enables organizations to achieve their AI digital transformation goals and move from development to production more efficiently.

Both initiatives comply with national AI data and security policies, ensuring auditability, transparency, and governance across mission-critical workloads. By combining sovereign AI control, sustainable data center design, scalable compute infrastructure, and innovation hubs for talent and start-ups, du is setting new global benchmarks for trusted AI technology.

