OpenAI, Broadcom Forge Strategic AI Chip Partnership

2025-10-14 04:54:20
(MENAFN) OpenAI and chip giant Broadcom revealed on Monday a strategic partnership to create 10 gigawatts of bespoke artificial intelligence accelerators.

The collaboration will see OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, leading the design of these accelerators and systems, while Broadcom will supply the Ethernet and connectivity components powering the racks. These high-performance setups will be installed at OpenAI’s own facilities as well as partner data centers, the companies confirmed.

"By building our own chip, we can embed what we've learned from creating frontier models and products directly into the hardware, unlocking new levels of capability and intelligence," stated OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman.

This initiative builds on existing agreements between OpenAI and Broadcom regarding the co-development and supply of AI accelerators.

"Custom accelerators combine remarkably well with standards-based Ethernet scale-up and scale-out networking solutions to provide cost and performance optimized next generation AI infrastructure," said Charlie Kawwas, President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group at Broadcom.

Though financial details were not disclosed, both firms indicated the deployment of these AI accelerator racks is slated for late next year, according to media.

This announcement follows a string of recent collaborations by OpenAI with key players in the AI hardware and data center space, including chipmakers Nvidia and AMD, as well as cloud infrastructure providers Oracle and CoreWeave, underscoring OpenAI’s aggressive expansion in AI compute capabilities.

