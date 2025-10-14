403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deloitte Expands Global AI Infrastructure Partnership to the Middle East
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE – October 13th, 2025 – Deloitte has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge Silicon to Service (S2S) AI offering, powered by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, to the Middle East. This move follows the recent global launch of the S2S platform, which is designed to accelerate AI adoption across various industries and empower AI sovereignty.
The S2S service offering integrates Dell's PowerEdge XE9 servers, PowerScale storage, and NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing platform. This advanced infrastructure enables organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI solutions for mission-critical operations, on any infrastructure formation, including on-premise. With its introduction to the Middle East, governments and businesses across the region can now access this comprehensive AI foundation to drive innovation and operational efficiency.
The S2S offering delivers secure, scalable AI capabilities tailored to a wide range of use cases, including AI agents that can enhance human productivity, cyber risk identification, and real time analysis of large datasets in critical sectors like government, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more. By bringing this state-of-the-art capability to the Middle East, Deloitte aims to empower organizations in the region to harness the transformative potential of AI.
Commenting on this announcement on the sidelines of GITEX 2025, Yousef Barkawie, Partner in Engineering, AI & Data at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Artificial intelligence presents regional and global organizations with unprecedented opportunities to innovate and scale. With the rollout of our Silicon-2-Service offering in the Middle East, Deloitte continues to lead AI business adoption in the region, supporting public and private organizations throughout their entire AI journey in order to unlock their full potential.”
Businesses in the Middle East seeking robust AI infrastructure solutions can now benefit from the availability of the S2S offering, designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic business environment and preserve AI sovereignty.
The S2S service offering integrates Dell's PowerEdge XE9 servers, PowerScale storage, and NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing platform. This advanced infrastructure enables organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI solutions for mission-critical operations, on any infrastructure formation, including on-premise. With its introduction to the Middle East, governments and businesses across the region can now access this comprehensive AI foundation to drive innovation and operational efficiency.
The S2S offering delivers secure, scalable AI capabilities tailored to a wide range of use cases, including AI agents that can enhance human productivity, cyber risk identification, and real time analysis of large datasets in critical sectors like government, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more. By bringing this state-of-the-art capability to the Middle East, Deloitte aims to empower organizations in the region to harness the transformative potential of AI.
Commenting on this announcement on the sidelines of GITEX 2025, Yousef Barkawie, Partner in Engineering, AI & Data at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Artificial intelligence presents regional and global organizations with unprecedented opportunities to innovate and scale. With the rollout of our Silicon-2-Service offering in the Middle East, Deloitte continues to lead AI business adoption in the region, supporting public and private organizations throughout their entire AI journey in order to unlock their full potential.”
Businesses in the Middle East seeking robust AI infrastructure solutions can now benefit from the availability of the S2S offering, designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic business environment and preserve AI sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment